Last Day To Fill GPAT Application Form 2021; NTA To Close Registration Today

National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) today, January 30, 2021. However, candidates can pay the GPAT 2021 registration fees till January 31. All the candidates who want to appear in the examination can fill GPAT application form 2021 at the official website - gpat.nat.nic.in.

For the candidates who wish to make a correction in the application form that has already been submitted, NTA will open the GPAT application form correction window 2021 from February 1 to 2.

GPAT 2021 entrance exam will be conducted on February 22 and February 27 for admission to Masters of Pharmacy (M.Pharm) programmes.

GPAT 2021 Application Form: Steps To Fill The Form

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to register for the GPAT entrance exam:

·Visit the official website of GMAT - gpat.nta.nic.in

·On the homepage, click on the ‘Apply for GPAT 2021’ tab

·Click on ‘New registration’ and read the instructions carefully

·Proceed to fill the GMAT application form

·Enter your details and security pin

·With GPAT application number and password, login and complete the registration

·Submit the personal, academic, BPharm, contact and other details

·Upload the passport size photograph and signature

·Pay GPAT application fees in an online mode using credit/debit cards, net banking and UPI payment gateway.

·Select the exam city

·Download the confirmation page and take its print out for future reference