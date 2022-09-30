GATE 2023 application last date is today

The last date to apply for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) is today, September 30. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, the organising institute of GATE 2023, started the GATE application process on August 30. GATE 2023 qualified candidates can apply for admission to postgraduate programmes in engineering or science. Applicants can register online for GATE 2023 at gate.iitk.ac.in. As per the GATE 2023 dates, the aptitude test is scheduled to be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12

GATE 2023 is conducted for 29 papers this year. The 29 papers include Aerpospace Engineering, Architecture and Planning, Physics, Chemistry, Statistics, Textile Engineering and Fibre Science, Environmental Science and Engineering, Engineering Sciences, Ecology and Evolution, Humanities and Social Sciences, Geomatics Engineering and Life Sciences.

Apart from the 29 papers, candidates can also choose two paper combinations in GATE application process from the given list of combinations of papers. The final allotment of two papers, however, will be subject to the availability of infrastructure and dates.

Each GATE 2023 paper is for total 100 marks, General Aptitude (GA) is common for all papers (15 marks) and rest of the paper covers the respective syllabus (85 marks).

GATE 2023 Registration Steps

Go to gate.iitk.ac.in On the Homepage, click on the “Apply Online” tab and complete the registration process Fill GATE 2023 application form Upload required documents including scanned images of photograph and signature Pay GATE 2023 registration fee Preview GATE application form 2023 Submit and download the GATE 2023 application form

