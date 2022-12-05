Last Date To Submit Online AISSEE 2023 Application Today

AISSEE 2023 application form last date today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) which administers the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) will close the application window today, December 5 at 5 pm. Candidates will be allowed to pay the AISSEE 2023 online application fee online till 11:50 pm. Applicants yet to register online for the AISSEE 2023 can apply online at aissee.nta.nic.in. AISSEE will be held on January 8, 2023.

Latest: AISSEE Question/Sample Papers. Download Now Also See: Sainik School Admission Complete Guide. Download EBook

To register online for AISSEE 2023, candidates will have to register at the official website first and create an account. To create an account to complete the AISSEE application process, applicants will have to use their personal details including names and dates of birth; contact details including addresses, mobile phone numbers and email IDs.

AISSEE is a national level entrance test conducted for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 at 33 Sainik Schools across the country.

The testing agency will also allow the candidates to modify and edit the AISSEE application form 2023 between December 7 and December 11. For any clarification on AISSEE 2023 application form and other details, NTA has asked the candidates to get in touch with the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at aissee@nta.ac.in.

Steps To Register for AISSEE 2023