Last Date To Submit Online AISSEE 2023 Application Today
AISSEE 2023 Last Date: Candidates yet to register online for the AISSEE 2023 can apply online at aissee.nta.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) which administers the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) will close the application window today, December 5 at 5 pm. Candidates will be allowed to pay the AISSEE 2023 online application fee online till 11:50 pm. Applicants yet to register online for the AISSEE 2023 can apply online at aissee.nta.nic.in. AISSEE will be held on January 8, 2023.
To register online for AISSEE 2023, candidates will have to register at the official website first and create an account. To create an account to complete the AISSEE application process, applicants will have to use their personal details including names and dates of birth; contact details including addresses, mobile phone numbers and email IDs.
AISSEE is a national level entrance test conducted for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 at 33 Sainik Schools across the country.
The testing agency will also allow the candidates to modify and edit the AISSEE application form 2023 between December 7 and December 11. For any clarification on AISSEE 2023 application form and other details, NTA has asked the candidates to get in touch with the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at aissee@nta.ac.in.
Steps To Register for AISSEE 2023
- Go to the official website of AISSEE 2023 -- aissee.nta.nic.in
- Register by creating an account by entering the Email ID
- Login again with the system-generated login ID
- Fill the details required in the AISSEE 2023 application form
- Upload documents in the specified formats
- Pay the AISSEE application fee (For Scheduled Castes and Scheduled tribes, it is Rs 500 and for others it is Rs 650)
- Submit