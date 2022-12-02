Last Date To Submit AICTE PG Scholarship Scheme Application Extended Till December 31

AICTE PG scholarship scheme application last date extended

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) which administers the AICTE PG scholarship has extended the last date to submit online application for the scholarship scheme. The last date to submit the AICTE PG scholarship scheme application is December 31. While the last date for student verification by respective institutions including re-submitted defective applications at AICTE web portal is January 15, 2023. Candidates can apply online at pgscholarship.aicte-india.org.

The ACITE PG scholarship will be provided on a monthly basis which will be based on the academic performances and adherence to institution regulations. The candidates under the AICTE PG scholarship scheme are required to take 8 to 10 hours of classes per week of work related to teaching and research activities as assigned to them by the institute. The scholarship amount under the AICTE PG scheme is Rs 12,400 per month. The scheme is valid for 24 months or for the duration of the course.

AICTE PG Scholarship Scheme Eligibility