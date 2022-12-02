Last Date To Submit AICTE PG Scholarship Scheme Application Extended Till December 31

  • Home
AICTE PG Scholarship Scheme: Candidates can apply online for the scholarship scheme at pgscholarship.aicte-india.org by December 31.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 2, 2022 11:57 am IST

AICTE PG scholarship scheme application last date extended
New Delhi:

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) which administers the AICTE PG scholarship has extended the last date to submit online application for the scholarship scheme. The last date to submit the AICTE PG scholarship scheme application is December 31. While the last date for student verification by respective institutions including re-submitted defective applications at AICTE web portal is January 15, 2023. Candidates can apply online at pgscholarship.aicte-india.org.

The ACITE PG scholarship will be provided on a monthly basis which will be based on the academic performances and adherence to institution regulations. The candidates under the AICTE PG scholarship scheme are required to take 8 to 10 hours of classes per week of work related to teaching and research activities as assigned to them by the institute. The scholarship amount under the AICTE PG scheme is Rs 12,400 per month. The scheme is valid for 24 months or for the duration of the course.

AICTE PG Scholarship Scheme Eligibility

  1. Candidates must have valid GATE, GPAT or CEED scores at the time of admission
  2. Candidates must be admitted as full-time scholars
  3. Students must be admitted in AICTE-approved institutions and programmes including Master of Engineering, Master of Technology, Master of Architecture, Master of Pharmacy and Master of Design
