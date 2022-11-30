Last Date To Register Online For AISSEE 2023 Application Today

AISSEE 2023 application deadline today

The online registration window for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2023 (AISSEE 2023) will close today at 5 pm. However, candidates will have the option to pay the AISSEE application fee online till 11:50 pm. The aissee.nta.nic.in website is hosting the AISSEE 2023 application form. AISSEE 2023 will be held on January 8, 2023. AISSEE 2023 is a national-level entrance exam conducted for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 at 33 Sainik Schools across the country.

Candidates have to register at the official website -- aissee.nta.nic.in and create an account using their personal details including names and dates of birth; contact details including addresses, mobile phone numbers and email IDs.

AISSEE is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). To be eligible to apply online for AISSEE 2023, students willing to appear for the admission test to Class 6 must be between 10 and 12 years old as on March 31, 2023, and for admission to Class 9, students between 13 and 15 years as on March 31, 2023, can register.

Steps To Register for AISSEE 2023

Visit the official website of AISSEE 2023 -- aissee.nta.nic.in Register by creating an account by entering the Email ID Login again with the system-generated registration ID Fill the details required and upload documents in the specified formats Pay the required AISSEE application fee Submit

Sainik Schools are English medium residential schools affiliated to CBSE. They prepare cadets to join the National Defence Academy, Indian Naval Academy and other Training Academies, for Officers.