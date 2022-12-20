Last Date To Register For IGNOU BEd, PhD, Post Basic BSc Nursing Entrance Tests Today
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the registration window for BEd, PhD and Post Basic BSc Nursing entrance tests. IGNOU will conduct the entrance test for admission to BEd, PhD and BSc Nursing programmes on January 8, 2023. Applicants can fill the IGNOU registration form for BEd, PhD and BSc Nursing entrance tests at ignou.ac.in. Candidates can check the eligibility, syllabus and paper pattern for the entrance test on the IGNOU official website -- ignou.ac.in.
The application link for BEd entrance test for admission at IGNOU is eportal.ignou.ac.in/entrancebed, while it is ignouphd.samarth.edu.in for PhD entrance test and ignounursing.samarth.edu.in for the Post Basic BSc Nursing entrance examination.
IGNOU Application Form: Steps To Fill, Submit
- Open the designated links mentioned above
- Complete Registration process by creating ‘User Name’ and ‘Password’
- Re-login to the system using ‘User Name’ and ‘Password’
- Fill the Application Form online
- Upload your recent photograph (maximum size 100KB in JPG format)
- Upload your specimen signature (maximum size 50KB in JPG format)
- Read the declaration and check the ‘Declaration’ box
- Preview your data and confirm details
- Pay the Application Fee of Rs 1000 online
- Press the Next button to see the form preview
- Submit and download the application form