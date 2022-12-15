Last Date To Register For ICSI CSEET January 2023 Exam Today

  • Home
ICSI CSEET: Candidates willing to take the CSEET January 2023 exam on January 7 can register online at icsi.edu by today.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 15, 2022 9:52 am IST

ICSI CSEET registration last date is today
New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will close the online application window for CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) January 2023 exam today, December 15, 2022. Applicants willing to appear for the CSEET January 2023 exam can register online at icsi.edu or from the Smash Portal of ICSI -- smash.icsi.edu. To apply and register for ICSI CSEET January 2023 exams, candidates will be required to provide basic details including names and qualifications, pay the application fee and upload documents as required. CSEET January 2023 exam has been scheduled to be held on January 7, 2023.

The minimum eligibility requirement for registering to ICSI CSEET January 2023 exam is that students must have passed or are appearing in the Class 12th exams. Candidates who have qualified Foundation stage of ICSI, or have passed final of ICAI, final of ICMAI, or have passed graduation with a minimum of 50 per cent marks or are postgraduates are exempted from taking CSEET. These candidates are eligible to take direct admission in the CS Executive programmes.

ICSI CSEET January 2023 Exam: How To Apply

  1. Go to icsi.edu
  2. On the Home Page, go to Online Services and click on CSEET 2023 registration
  3. On the next window, click on “Proceed”
  4. Fill the details in the CSEET application form
  5. Preview and Submit the ICSI form
  6. Pay the ICSI application fee
  7. Download the CS Executive application for future reference
