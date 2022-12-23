  • Home
Last Date To Register For Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 Today; Direct Link

The registration process for Delhi Nursery admission 2023 will close today, December 23, 2022.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 23, 2022 11:29 am IST

Delhi Nursery admission 2023 registration window closes today
New Delhi:

The registration process for Delhi Nursery admission 2023 will close today, December 23, 2022. Parents who wish to enrol their children in private schools for the academic session 2023-24 can apply online at the Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi website-- edudel.nic.in. The DoE is conducting the admission process for pre-school, pre-primary and Class 1 for open seats in private unaided recognised schools of Delhi for the session 2023-24.

The eligibility criteria for the nursery admission required students to be at least four years of age, KG (pre-primary) students should be five years old and for Class 1 students should be six years old as of March 31, 2023.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2023: Important Dates

  • Uploading details of students who applied for admission- January 6, 2023
  • Uploading of marks- January 13, 2023
  • First list of selected students- January 20, 2023
  • Queries of parents- January 21 to 30, 2023
  • Second list of selected candidates- February 6, 2023
  • Queries of parents- February 8 to 14, 2023

Direct Link: Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 Registration

DoE will release the first list of selected students on January 20, 2023, and the queries of parents (if any) against the first list will be resolved from January 21 to January 30. The second selection list against Delhi Nursery admission 2023 will be issued on February 6. Private schools are required to reserve at least 25 per cent of seats for students from economically weaker section (EWS), disadvantaged group (DG) and children with disability for admission to the academic session 2023-24.

