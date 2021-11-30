Last Date To Register For CSAB 2021 Special Round 1 Counselling Today

CSAB special round 1 counselling application ends today

The last date to register for Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) special counselling round is today, November 30. Candidates can register CSAB 2021 special round 1, pay the application fee and fill choices on the official website -- csab.nic.in.

During the online CSAB NEUT 2021 registration, applicants will be required to provide and verify information including gender, state of domicile, category, PwD status, and aggregate percentage of Class 12 or equivalent marks on CSAB portal along with uploading documents.

CSAB Special Round 1 Counselling Registration Steps

Visit csab.nic.in. Click on the designated CSAB Special Round 2021 registration link. Click on the “CSAB 2021 registration and document upload” link. Enter JEE Main 2021 roll number, password and security pin. Click on the “Sign In” button. Enter all the required details and upload all necessary documents. Click on the “Submit” button.

The administering body will issue the CSAB special round 1 seat allotment result on December 2. Students allotted seats in CSAB 2021 special round 1 will have to exercise options including freeze, float, or slide and complete the online self-reporting between December 2 and December 4. The last date to respond to the query for CSAB 2021 special round 1 is December 5.