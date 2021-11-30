  • Home
  • Education
  • Last Date To Register For CSAB 2021 Special Round 1 Counselling Today

Last Date To Register For CSAB 2021 Special Round 1 Counselling Today

CSAB 2021 Special Round: Candidates can register CSAB 2021 special round 1, pay the application fee and fill choices on the official website -- csab.nic.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 30, 2021 2:04 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JEE Main 2022: Practice Previous Year’s Question Papers
BTech Admission: Entrance Exams Other Than JEE You Should Consider
JEE Main 2022: Tips To Score 100 Percentile
JoSAA Counselling 2021 Round 5 Seat Allotment Result Declared
JoSAA Counselling 2021 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result Today
JoSAA Counselling 2021 Underway; List Of Best Engineering Colleges
Last Date To Register For CSAB 2021 Special Round 1 Counselling Today
CSAB special round 1 counselling application ends today
New Delhi:

The last date to register for Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) special counselling round is today, November 30. Candidates can register CSAB 2021 special round 1, pay the application fee and fill choices on the official website -- csab.nic.in.

RecommendedStart your JEE Preparation with AI Based JEE Coaching to Get LIVE Classes, UNLIMITED Mock Test, 24*7 Faculty Support & Much more. Enquire Now

Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main score - Check List here  

During the online CSAB NEUT 2021 registration, applicants will be required to provide and verify information including gender, state of domicile, category, PwD status, and aggregate percentage of Class 12 or equivalent marks on CSAB portal along with uploading documents.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

CSAB Special Round 1 Counselling Registration Steps

  1. Visit csab.nic.in.
  2. Click on the designated CSAB Special Round 2021 registration link.
  3. Click on the “CSAB 2021 registration and document upload” link.
  4. Enter JEE Main 2021 roll number, password and security pin.
  5. Click on the “Sign In” button.
  6. Enter all the required details and upload all necessary documents.
  7. Click on the “Submit” button.

The administering body will issue the CSAB special round 1 seat allotment result on December 2. Students allotted seats in CSAB 2021 special round 1 will have to exercise options including freeze, float, or slide and complete the online self-reporting between December 2 and December 4. The last date to respond to the query for CSAB 2021 special round 1 is December 5.

Click here for more Education News
CSAB JEE Main 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Paper Analysis LIVE: 'Balanced Paper, Question No. 40 Has Same Choices'
Live | CBSE Class 10 Social Science Paper Analysis LIVE: 'Balanced Paper, Question No. 40 Has Same Choices'
Mumbai Schools Reopening Date Deferred; Now To Resume On December 15
Mumbai Schools Reopening Date Deferred; Now To Resume On December 15
Supreme Court Dismisses Plea To Postpone DNB/DrNB Final Exams
Supreme Court Dismisses Plea To Postpone DNB/DrNB Final Exams
NEET Counselling 2021 Live News: MCC, State Quota MBBS Admission Updates
Live | NEET Counselling 2021 Live News: MCC, State Quota MBBS Admission Updates
NEET 2021: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Deletion Of A Question In Physics Due To Translation Glitch
NEET 2021: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Deletion Of A Question In Physics Due To Translation Glitch
.......................... Advertisement ..........................