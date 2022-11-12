Last Date To Register For CLAT 2023 Tomorrow

CLAT 2023 Registration: CLAT 2023 will be held on December 18, 2022. The Consortium has been releasing the CLAT 2023 sample papers to let the candidates know the format of the law admission exam and the pattern.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 12, 2022 9:13 am IST

CLAT application last date tomorrow
New Delhi:

The last date to register for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is tomorrow, November 13. The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) which started the CLAT 2023 application on August 8 will close the registration for the admission test for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes tomorrow. Candidates yet to register for CLAT 2023 UG and CLAT 2023 PG can apply online at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2023 will be conducted on December 18. The Consortium has been releasing the CLAT 2023 sample papers to let the candidates know the format of the exam and the pattern. The first and second sample papers have already been released, while the third CLAT sample paper will be issued soon.

In order to be considered eligible for CLAT 2023, students must have qualified Class 12 or must be appearing in the board examination. Applicants who have completed LLB or are in the final year of the LLB programme can apply for CLAT LLM. For CLAT UG, applicants have to score 45 per cent marks or its equivalent in the qualifying exam, and for CLAT PG, 50 per cent marks. However, Consortium will provide relaxations in the qualifying marks for reserved category students.

CLAT 2023 Registration Steps

  1. The applicants will be first required to register themselves at the CLAT 2023 website by using personal mobile number and e-mail Id.
  2. Upon CLAT 2023 registration, an OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number for validation.
  3. Once the mobile number is validated, candidates have to login using the registered mobile number and the password provided at the time of registration
  4. Candidates will be required to fill the CLAT 2023 application form in the next step
  5. The name of the candidate and the parents shall be spelt correctly in the application as it appears in the certificates, mark sheets, identity proof. Any change or alteration found may disqualify the candidature
  6. Pay the CLAT UG, CLAT PG application fee
  7. Submit
Common Law Admission Test
