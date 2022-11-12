Last Date To Register For CLAT 2023 Tomorrow

CLAT application last date tomorrow

The last date to register for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is tomorrow, November 13. The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) which started the CLAT 2023 application on August 8 will close the registration for the admission test for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes tomorrow. Candidates yet to register for CLAT 2023 UG and CLAT 2023 PG can apply online at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2023 will be conducted on December 18. The Consortium has been releasing the CLAT 2023 sample papers to let the candidates know the format of the exam and the pattern. The first and second sample papers have already been released, while the third CLAT sample paper will be issued soon.

In order to be considered eligible for CLAT 2023, students must have qualified Class 12 or must be appearing in the board examination. Applicants who have completed LLB or are in the final year of the LLB programme can apply for CLAT LLM. For CLAT UG, applicants have to score 45 per cent marks or its equivalent in the qualifying exam, and for CLAT PG, 50 per cent marks. However, Consortium will provide relaxations in the qualifying marks for reserved category students.

CLAT 2023 Registration Steps