BHU Admission 2022: The official website of the university is bhuonline.in. Although the application process will end today, preference entry will get over tomorrow, October 4 (11:59 pm).

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 3, 2022 12:26 pm IST

BHU UG Admission 2022: Last Date Of Registration Through CUET Today
BHU admission application last date today
New Delhi:

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will close the registration portal for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes today, October 3. BHU UG admission application for UG courses will only be allowed to those candidates who have appeared in CUET UG 2022. The university started its UG admission registration on September 20. The official website of the university is bhuonline.in. Although the application process will end today, preference entry will get over tomorrow, October 4 (11:59 pm).

Applicants seeking admission to BHU UG programmes are also required to check their eligibility for the course they are interested in taking admission. The process of admission, the BHU statement said, will proceed on the basis of registration of the candidate.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) said that the rank lists will be prepared by universities on the basis of normalised scores and not percentile or raw marks.

Before starting the BHU UG admission registration, candidates are advised to ensure the following:

  1. Must possess the 12th mark sheet and the Subject eligibility, if any
  2. Must have appeared in CUET examination as per the eligibility of specific Course given in UET Bulletin-2022 of BHU.
  3. Only eligible candidate as per the point 1 and 2 should Pay Registration Fees.
  4. The University shall not be responsible for any error committed by the candidate while registering and no communication on this behalf shall be entertained.

These are the documents that will be required to be uploaded:

  1. Scorecard of CUET UG 2022
  2. Matriculation or its equivalent certificate to ascertain the date of birth
  3. Mark sheet of 12th or qualifying examination
  4. Caste Certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS) and income certificate (SC/ST) issued by the appropriate authority, if admission is sought under that category
  5. PwD Certificate, if applicable
  6. BHU Employee certificate, if applicable
  7. Those who are claiming under Sports quota, sports achievement certificates
BHU Admission Banaras Hindu University‬
