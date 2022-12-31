  • Home
Last Date To Register For Admission To NIFT 2023 Programmes Today

NIFT 2023 Admission: Candidates can apply and register for NIFT 2023 programmes at the official website -- nift.ac.in or niftadmissions.in

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 31, 2022 9:03 am IST

New Delhi:

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) will close the application window for admission to all academic programmes today, December 31. Candidates yet to apply for programmes including Bachelor of Design, Bachelor of Fashion Technology, Master of Fashion Management, Master of Design and Masters of Fashion Technology can apply online at NIFT 2023 admission website. The official website to register for NIFT 2023 programmes is nift.ac.in or niftadmissions.in.

The institute will also allow the applicants to register with the payment of an additional late fee of Rs 5,000 between January 1 and January 8. The window to edit or update the NIFT 2023 application form will open on January 9 and candidates will be modify and edit the application form by January 12, 2023. NIFT 2023 entrance exam will be held on February 5 in computer-based mode. The nift.ac.in is hosting the NIFT sample papers for programmes including BDes CAT, BDes, BFT, MDes CAT, MDes, MFM and MFT. The official website is also hosting the previous year question papers.

NIFT 2023 Admission: Steps To Register

Step 1 - Visit the official website of NIFT -- niftadmissions.in

Step 2 - Click on the registration link of online registration of NIFT 2023

Step 3 - On the next window, provide all the necessary information

Step 4 - Re-login and fill the required information

Step 5 - Pay the NIFT 2023 application fee

Step 6 - Submit

National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination International Institute of Fashion Technology, Naraina, Delhi
