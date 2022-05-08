Last Date To Raise Objections Against WBJEE 2022 Answer Key Today

WBJEE 2022 answer key: Last date to raise objections today

The last date to raise objections against the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) answer key is today, May 8. The examinations board (WBJEEB) which published the WBJEE answer key on the official website -- wbjeeb.nic.in on May 6 has provided the option to raise objections against the answer key with the payment of a fee. WBJEE 2022 was held on Saturday, April 30. After considering the grievances, the WBJEE 2022 final answer key and result will be declared.

“If any candidate is not satisfied with the answer key, he/ she can challenge any key by May 8, 11:59 pm through the user interface provided,” a WBJEEB statement said.

It further added: “A candidate can challenge any number of answer keys but in one session. The candidate has to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 500 per question challenged through net bankibg/ debit card/ credit card. No challenge will be reviewed if the payment is not successful.”

WBJEE Final Answer Key 2022: How To Download

Go to the official website -- wbjeeb.nic.in Click on the designated answer key link Insert the login credentials, if required Submit and view the answer key

The students who took WBJEE on April 30 reviewed the papers as moderate and balanced. Analysing the paper as balanced, a WBJEE aspirant said all the sections had a mix of easy and tough questions. "The paper was quite easy, and not at all difficult. The Maths paper had questions mostly from Calculus and Co-ordinate geometry. Some questions were a bit analytical and followed the pattern of JEE Advanced," the student added.