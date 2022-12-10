Last Date To Raise Objections Against Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key Today

Karnataka PGCET 2022 answer key objection last date today

The last date to raise objections against the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET 2022) is today, December 10. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) which issued the provisional answer keys for PGCET 2022 MBA, MCA and MTech programmes on December 1 has been allowing the candidates to raise objections against it. Candidates can raise objections against the PGCET 2022 answer key by mailing the objections to ugcet2022documents@gmail.com by 5 pm today.

“PGCET 2022 Provisional Key answer objections is opened till 10/12/2022 before 05.00 PM & send the objections through email ugcet2022documents@gmail.com,” a statement on the KEA website read.

KEA will make the final PGCET 2022 answer key available after considering the objections received against the provisional PGCET answer key 2022.

KEA will accept only those objections received with supporting documents. PGCET 2022 was held on November 19 and November 20 for admission to MBA, MCA and MTech.

KEA PGCET 2022 Answer Key: Steps To Raise Objections