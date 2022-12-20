Last Date To Raise Grievances Against JNUEE 2022 Provisional Answer Key Today

JNUEE 2022 answer key objection last date today

The last date to raise objections against the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) provisional answer key is today, December 20. To access the JNUEE answer key provisional 2022 and raise grievances against it, applicants will have to key in their application numbers and dates of birth or password. The JNUEE 2022 answer key can be challenged by paying Rs 200 per question. The official website to raise grievances against JNUEE answer key 2022 is jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

“The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹ 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non- refundable processing fee,” a JNUEE answer key 2022 statement said.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared, the NTA statement said.

“No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final and no further communication will be entertained,” it added.