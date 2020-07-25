Last Date Of OJEE 2020 Application Form Extended, New Exam Cities Added

The last date to file an application form for OJEE 2020 has been extended till July 31.

The last date to file an application form for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board or OJEE 2020 has been extended till July 31. The payment of application form, to be submitted in an online mode, can now be done till August 5.

For the OJEE 2020 examination (UG and PG), the authorities have declared the addition of five new cities to the same. Students planning to appear in the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, have been given a chance to apply afresh. Those who have already filed an application form will be permitted to amend their choices of examination centres between July 24 and 31.

List of newly added OJEE Exam Cities

·Angul

·Baripada

·Bargarh

·Jeypore

·Keonjhar

Courses for which modification of exam cities is allowed:

·B.Pharm

·MBA

·MCA

·M.Tech

·M.Tech (Part-Time)

·M.Arch

·M Plan

·M.Pharm

·Int. MBA

·LE-Tech (Dip)

·LE-Tech (BSc)

·LE- Pharm

·B. Tech. (Special OJEE)

Earlier, the OJEE application form 2020 had to be by July 25, however, the payment of application fee was possible only till July 31

It is to be noted that the dates of examination for OJEE, which shall be done by assessing the situation after July 31, is yet to be announced by the authorities. The admit cards shall be released accordingly.