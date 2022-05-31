  • Home
  • Education
  • Last Date Of CUET UG Application Form 2022 Today; Here’s How To Apply

Last Date Of CUET UG Application Form 2022 Today; Here’s How To Apply

CUET UG 2022: Candidates yet to apply for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses can apply online at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 31, 2022 2:54 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CUET 2022 Application Process Ends Tomorrow; Check How To Apply
CUET 2022: List Of Universities, How To Apply, Syllabus
CUET UG 2022 Application Process Reopened; Check Details
CUET 2022 Application Correction Process Starts; Here’s How To Make Changes
CUET 2022 Application Correction Window Opens Today; Here's How To Make Changes
CUET 2022: Application Correction Window Opens Tomorrow; Check Details
Last Date Of CUET UG Application Form 2022 Today; Here’s How To Apply
CUET UG 2022 application form last date today
New Delhi:

The last date to apply for the Common Universities Entrance Exam (CUET) is today, May 31. Candidates yet to apply for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses can apply online at cuet.samarth.ac.in. CUET will be conducted in two or more slots on different days depending on the subjects/ test taken by the candidates. CUET UG 2022 exam date has not been notified yet.

Suggested: Want to score high in CUET 2022 exam ? Try this exclusive guide along with pattern & sample papers. Free Download!

Recommended: Download Updated CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus, Here!
Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts. Click Here

Students Liked: CUET 2022 - University Wise Programmes, Eligibility and Sample Paper, Here!

CUET UG question paper will have four sections -- a compulsory language test, two domain-specific tests, a general test. CUET UG will be held in 13 languages -- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Steps To Fill CUET UG Application Form 2022

  1. Visit the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in
  2. Register by filling in the details including names, dates of birth, addresses
  3. Filling in the online application will generate an “application number”. Make a note of that.
  4. Using the system generated registration or application number, complete the CUET UG 2022 application form
  5. Upload scanned documents including photograph and signature
  6. Pay the application fee online
  7. Submit the CUET UG application
  8. Download, save and print the confirmation page

NTA will likely release the CUET 2022 exam city centre before the release of the admit cards. To access the exam city centres, CUET UG 2022 applicants will be required to login at the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET 2022 UG admit cards will also be made available on the UMANG and DigiLocker Applications.

Meanwhile, the last date to submit the CUET PG online application form is June 18. Candidates seeking admission to postgraduate programmes for the 2022-23 academic session can apply online on the National Testing Agency (NTA) official websites- cuet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

Click here for more Education News
Common University Entrance Test

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results 2022 Live Updates: Delphi Oinam Tops In 10th, Subhansu Jaiswal In 12th
Live | NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results 2022 Live Updates: Delphi Oinam Tops In 10th, Subhansu Jaiswal In 12th
NBSE To Conduct HSLC, HSSLC Compartmental Exams 2022 In June
NBSE To Conduct HSLC, HSSLC Compartmental Exams 2022 In June
NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results 2022: Nagaland Board Websites Not Opening, Other Ways To Check 10th, 12th Results
NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results 2022: Nagaland Board Websites Not Opening, Other Ways To Check 10th, 12th Results
Nagaland Board Announces Class 10, 12 Results; Pass Percentage Dips In HSLC, Improves In HSSLC
Nagaland Board Announces Class 10, 12 Results; Pass Percentage Dips In HSLC, Improves In HSSLC
Nagaland Board Class 10, 12 Results Today; Here's How To Check
Nagaland Board Class 10, 12 Results Today; Here's How To Check
.......................... Advertisement ..........................