Last Date Of CUET UG Application Form 2022 Today; Here’s How To Apply

CUET UG 2022 application form last date today

The last date to apply for the Common Universities Entrance Exam (CUET) is today, May 31. Candidates yet to apply for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses can apply online at cuet.samarth.ac.in. CUET will be conducted in two or more slots on different days depending on the subjects/ test taken by the candidates. CUET UG 2022 exam date has not been notified yet.

CUET UG question paper will have four sections -- a compulsory language test, two domain-specific tests, a general test. CUET UG will be held in 13 languages -- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Steps To Fill CUET UG Application Form 2022

Visit the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in Register by filling in the details including names, dates of birth, addresses Filling in the online application will generate an “application number”. Make a note of that. Using the system generated registration or application number, complete the CUET UG 2022 application form Upload scanned documents including photograph and signature Pay the application fee online Submit the CUET UG application Download, save and print the confirmation page

NTA will likely release the CUET 2022 exam city centre before the release of the admit cards. To access the exam city centres, CUET UG 2022 applicants will be required to login at the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET 2022 UG admit cards will also be made available on the UMANG and DigiLocker Applications.

Meanwhile, the last date to submit the CUET PG online application form is June 18. Candidates seeking admission to postgraduate programmes for the 2022-23 academic session can apply online on the National Testing Agency (NTA) official websites- cuet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.