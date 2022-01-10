Last Date For WBJEE 2022 Registration Today

WBJEE 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, or WBJEEB, will close the online application portal to register for WBJEE 2022 exam today, January 10.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 10, 2022 9:34 am IST

WBJEE 2022 application last date today
New Delhi:

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, or WBJEEB, will close the online application portal to register for WBJEE 2022 exam today, January 10. To register online for WBJEE 2022, candidates will have to login at the wbjeeb.nic.in and register themselves with information including their names, father’s name, mother’s name, gender and domicile. WBJEE 2022 exam date is April 23, 2022.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) is held as a state-level entrance examination for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes in West Bengal’s government and self-financed institutions and universities.

The board will also allow the candidates to make corrections in the application form and download revised confirmation page from January 11 and January 13, 2022. WBJEE 2022 admit cards will be made available for download from April 18.

However, the board also mentions that the “dates are tentative and can be changed in extraordinary circumstances”.

WBJEE Form Fill Up 2022: How To Apply

  • Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in
  • Register for WBJEE 2022 with required information
  • Login with the system-generated WBJEE credentials and fill the application form
  • Upload required documents
  • Pay the WBJEE 2022 application fee
  • Submit the application form of WBJEE 2022
West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam wbjeeb
