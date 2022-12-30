Last Date For Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Registration Today

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 registration will end today

Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2023 registration process will end today, December 30. The official website-- innovateindia.mygov.in is hosting the PPC 2023 registration. Students of classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 are eligible to participate in PPC 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents ahead of Board exams 2023 through Pariksha Pe Charcha interactive live session.

The participants who win the PPC 2023 contest will get an opportunity to attend the live event along with the Prime Minister. Around 2,050 students will receive certificates of appreciation after the completion of the session, Pariksha Pe Charcha kits and a certificate signed by the director of NCERT and a copy of the book, ‘Exam Warrior’.

How To Register For PPC 2023?

Go to website- innovateindia.mygov.in. Click on 'Participate Now' button and select the desired longin tab from "Paarticipate As' section. Complete the registration process and submit the application form. Download a copy for future references.

The students can present their responses in PPC 2023 on any one of the topics provided to them. They can also submit their questions to the PM Modi in a maximum of 500 characters. Teachers and parents can also participate in online activities specially designed for them and submit their entries.