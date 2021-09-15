  • Home
  • Education
  • Last Date For EWS Candidates To Report To Delhi Schools Extended To September 30

Last Date For EWS Candidates To Report To Delhi Schools Extended To September 30

Of the 25 per cent EWS seats, 22 per cent are reserved for the disadvantaged group and 3 per cent for children with disabilities. The students are selected through a computerised draw conducted by the Delhi government.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 15, 2021 7:14 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Madhya Pradesh School To Reopen From September 20; Check Guidelines Here
Maharashtra: Teachers, Villagers Raise Rs 40 Lakh To Renovate Zila Parishad Schools In Latur
Odisha To Construct Extension Buildings Of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya
Schools Closed For Two Days In Parts Of Odisha Amid Downpour
Andhra Pradesh: Managements Of Private Schools Request CM To Relax Fee Fixation Rule
Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2021: Third Merit List Releasing Tomorrow
Last Date For EWS Candidates To Report To Delhi Schools Extended To September 30
Last date extended for EWS candidates to report to Delhi Schools
New Delhi:

Delhi government has extended the last date for selected EWS candidates to report to respective schools till September 30, according to officials of Directorate of Education (DoE).

"The last date for reporting of successful candidates selected under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category to their respective schools has been extended till September 30. This will be the inal opportunity for reporting by the selected candidates in respective allotted schools," Yogesh Singh, Deputy Director of Education said in a letter to private schools.

"All concerned schools are directed to grant admission of remaining candidates promptly and facilitate them by ensuring smooth process of admission," Singh added. Under the Right to Education (RTE) Act of 2009, at least 25 per cent of seats in entry-level classes -- nursery, kindergarten, and Class 1 -- have to be reserved for the EWS category.

Of the 25 per cent EWS seats, 22 per cent are reserved for the disadvantaged group and 3 per cent for children with disabilities. The students are selected through a computerised draw conducted by the Delhi government.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Delhi Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main Result 2021 LIVE: Session 4 Result Out; 44 Get 100 Percentile, 18 At AIR 1
Live | JEE Main Result 2021 LIVE: Session 4 Result Out; 44 Get 100 Percentile, 18 At AIR 1
JEE Main Result 2021: 44 Candidates Score 100 Percentile, 18 Share Top Rank
JEE Main Result 2021: 44 Candidates Score 100 Percentile, 18 Share Top Rank
Madhya Pradesh Government To Offer Medical Education In Hindi
Madhya Pradesh Government To Offer Medical Education In Hindi
Madhya Pradesh School To Reopen From September 20; Check Guidelines Here
Madhya Pradesh School To Reopen From September 20; Check Guidelines Here
DU Admissions 2021 First Cut-Offs Soon, Here’s List Of Top Colleges
DU Admissions 2021 First Cut-Offs Soon, Here’s List Of Top Colleges
.......................... Advertisement ..........................