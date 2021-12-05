Last Date For DU Admission Against Third Special Drive Cut-Off Today

DU UG Admission 2021: Last date for admission against 3rd special cut-off today

DU Admission 2021: Students can take admission at Delhi University (DU) against the DU third special drive cut-off list till 11:59 pm today. The university has released the DU third special drive cut-off list on Friday, December 3, for admission to undergraduate (UG) degree courses for the academic session 2021-22. Admission against DU third special drive is being held to fill the seats vacant in Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), other backward classes (OBC), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD), Kashmiri Migrant (KM), and Sikh Minorities categories only.

“SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwBD/KM/Sikh Minorities Candidates who could not seek admission or had cancelled their admission in any of the College of the University during any of the preceding cut-offs and were, therefore, not admitted but meet any of the preceding cut-offs and Special Drive – I and II, may be considered for admission under the Special Drive – III (Only for

SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwBD/KM/Sikh Minorities Categories), provided seats are available in the said category,” a DU statement said.

Colleges will display the merit list and will approve applications on vacant seats from December 6 to 7, 2021. Candidates will be required to deposit fees till December 8 (5 PM).

There will be no movement allowed during admission against DU third special drive cut-off. Candidates who have secured admission in any of the earlier five cut-off lists will not be allowed

to participate in the third Special Drive, which means candidates who are already admitted in any program, or college of the university will not be eligible to participate in the Special Drive. “Hence, cancellation options for candidates will be suspended during the Special Drive - III,” the statement added.

DU Admission Process 2021

Step 1: Check the colleges affiliated to DU and course-wise DU third special drive cut-offs 2021

Step 2: Select the DU college and course

Step 3: Register online at the college websites

Step 4: Fill the required details

Step 5: Submit