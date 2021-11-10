Last Date For CBSE Students To Request Change Of Exam City, Country Today

  • Home
CBSE Term 1 Exams: To request for change in the CBSE Term 1 exam centre city or country students will be required to inform the schools with the preferred location to appear in the term 1 examination.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 10, 2021 9:40 am IST

CBSE students can opt for change of exam centre
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The last date to request for centre change option for Term 1 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams is today, November 10. CBSE has allowed the students not residing in the same cities where their schools are located can make requests through the schools to change the exam centre city or country. Through this centre change facility, a student is allowed to opt for a change of exam city or country for theory exams, exam city or country for theory as well as practical exams and change of exam city/ country for practical exams.

To request for change in the CBSE Term 1 exam centre city or country students will be required to inform the schools with the preferred location to appear in the term 1 examination. Once all requests are received, schools will have to make a list and upload it on the CBSE board official website latest by November 12, 2021. The schools will then download the CBSE admit cards for Class 10, 12 term 1 exams with the changed exam centres from their school login account.

The students, however, will have the option to change the allotted city and opt for another city as a centre for examination for both theory and practical. Two separate centres, one for term 1 theory exams and another for term 1 practical will not be considered, a CBSE statement issued on Tuesday, November 9 said.

In case a student opt for a change of exam city or country for only theory exams, that student will have to compulsorily appear for the practical exams from the school of regular study.

CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022
