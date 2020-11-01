IGNOU July 2020 Cycle: Admission Dates Extended Till November 15

  • Home
IGNOU extends the last date for the online registration for its July 2020 academic cycle till November 15, 2020. Candidates willing to register for the July 2020 cycle can apply online at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 1, 2020 3:11 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The IGNOU July 2020 cycle admission dates has been extended. The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the last date for online registration for the admission to July 2020 cycle. Candidates intending to register for the July 2020 cycle can apply online at the IGNOU website -- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in till November 15. Students will be able to register online for admission to the July 2020 academic session for the different undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes till November 15.

The programmes offered by IGNOU for the July 2020 session include bachelor’s degree programmes, bachelor’s honours degree programmes and masters degree programmes. This extension of last dates till November 15, however, does not include admission to IGNOU 2020 July session semester-based programmes including MP, MPB, PGDMM, PGDFM, PGDHRM, PGDOM, PGDFMP, DBPOFA, PGDIS, MCA, BCA, and all certificate and awareness programmes of six months duration or less. The registration for the July 2020 cycle started on June 1.

“The last date for Fresh Admissions has been extended till 15th November, 2020. (For Programmes other than Certificate and Semester based Programmes). Interested candidates can apply in Bachelor's Degree Programmes, Master's Degree Programmes and Diploma & PG Diploma Programmes of the university,” read an IGNOU statement.

It further added: “This extension of last date shall not apply to Certificate and Semester-based programmes, i.e., MP, MPB, PGDMM, PGDFM, PGDHRM, PGDOM, PGDFMP, DBPOFA, PGDIS, MCA, BCA, and all Certificate and Awareness programmes of 6 months duration or less.”

IGNOU 2020 July Cycle - Admission Process

Step 1: Visit ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Step 2: Download and check the Prospectus for detailed information on programmes and university rules

Step 3: On the registration window, insert the login credentials

Step 4: Submit

Step 5: Login again with the username and passwords

Step 6: Fill the details required

Step 7: Pay the IGNOU July session application fee

IGNOU July Admission IGNOU July session
