Last Date To Complete INI CET 2022 Registration, Upload Documents Today

INI CET application completion last date today

The last date to complete the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2022 application is today, October 20. Candidates who have generated the “unique examination code” will now be able to complete the INI CET application and edit the INI CET 2022 registration form by 5 pm today. Also students with the unique examination code can edit the basic details on the application form and upload the required documents.

INI CET Application: Direct Link

“Details filled in registration and basic candidate information and completion of application cannot be edited after 20.10.2021 after 5 pm. Change of category and city choice will not be allowed after payment of registration in any circumstances,” read a statement on the INI CET 2022 website.

INI CET is held by AIIMS for admission to various Masters or Postgraduate (PG) courses like Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Surgery (MS), Master of Chirurgie (MCh), and Doctor of Medicine (MD).

Students qualifying INI CET exam gets admission to AIIMS across the country -- AIIMS Delhi, Jodhpur, Patna, JIPMER Puducherry, PGI Chandigarh, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Rishikesh, and NIMHANS Bengaluru.

As per INI CET dates, the entrance test is scheduled to be held on November 14 and INI CET admit cards will be made available for download from November 8. The expected date of declaration of INI CET result is November 20.