Last Date To Apply For VITEEE 2022 Tomorrow; Direct Link, Application Steps

VITEEE is held every year for admission to Engineering programmes offered by VITs at Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 29, 2022 7:20 pm IST

VITEEE 2022 registration last date tomorrow
New Delhi:

The last date to apply for Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam, or VITEEE, is tomorrow, May 30. Those who haven’t filled VITEEE application form 2022 can visit the official website -- viteee.vit.ac.in, and register by tomorrow. Candidates applying for the undergraduate engineering programme must have obtained a minimum aggregate of 55 per cent in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology in Class 12. Reserved category students will be required to score 45 per cent marks in Class 12.

VITEEE 2022 will be conducted in two groups – MPCEA and BPCEA. MPCEA group will include subjects like Maths (40 questions), Physics (35), Chemistry (35), English (5), Aptitude (10). While, BPCEA group are Biology (40), Physics (35), Chemistry (35), English (5), Aptitude (10).

VITEEE 2022 Application Form: Steps To Register

  1. Go to the official website of VIT -- viteee.vit.ac.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the registration tab and fill details such as--name, date of birth, mobile number, and email ID.
  3. Username and password will be sent on the registered email ID and mobile number.
  4. Go back to viteee.vit.ac.in and login using the credentials and fill the VITEEE application form 2022.
  5. Pay the application fee via debit card, credit card or net banking
  6. Upload scanned photograph and signature in the prescribed format
  7. Submit the VITEEE 2022 application form.
  8. Download a copy of duly filled application form and keep it safe for future reference

VITEEE 2022 Application Form: Direct Link

VITEEE registration

