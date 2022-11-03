  • Home
  • Education
  • Last Date To Apply For CEED, UCEED 2023 Without Late Fee Tomorrow

Last Date To Apply For CEED, UCEED 2023 Without Late Fee Tomorrow

CEED, UCEED 2023: Tomorrow is the last date to register online for the design entrance tests -- CEED, UCEED.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 3, 2022 3:32 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CEED, UCEED 2023: IIT Bombay Extends Registration Deadline; Apply By This Date
CEED, UCEED 2023: IIT Bombay Starts Online Registration; Steps Here
CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration Begins On September 30; Details Here
IIT Bombay UCEED Result 2022 Released, Know How To Download Score Card
UCEED Result 2022 Tomorrow; Direct Link, Websites To Check
UCEED Result 2022: Check Release Date And Time
Last Date To Apply For CEED, UCEED 2023 Without Late Fee Tomorrow
CEED, UCEED 2023 application last date tomorrow
New Delhi:

The last date to apply online for Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2023) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2023) is tomorrow, November 4. CEED and UCEED are eligibility tests for admission to design courses. Candidates can apply online at ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in for CEED and UCEED respectively. CEED, UCEED 2023 will be held on January 22, 2023. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will administer CEED, UCEED 2023.

Latest: UCEED Previous Year Sample Papers. Click here | UCEED 2023 Preparation Tips, Click here
Recommended: Top Design Colleges in India. Click here 
Colleges Accepting Applications: To check the list of Institutions accepting Design Program Applications. Click Here 

Although the last date to register online for CEED and UCEED 2023 without late fee is tomorrow, November 4, candidates will have the provision to register online with the payment of late fee between November 5 and 11.

“The last date for online registration with regular fee has been extended till Friday, 4 November 2022. The last date for online registration with late fee is Friday, 11 November 2022,” a statement on the official website said.

According to the CEED 2023 and UCEED 2023 eligibility criteria, candidates will be required to have qualified Class 12 to register for UCEED 2023 and the applicant should have completed a three-year degree, certificate or a postgraduate programme to be considered CEED 2023 eligible.

Candidates shortlisted in UCEED can register for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme and CEED qualified candidates will be able to take admission in Master of Design (MDes) and PhD programmes in Design.

How To Fill UCEED, CEED Application Form 2023

  1. Visit the UCEED, CEED online registration portal -- uceed.iitb.ac.in or ceed.iitb.ac.in
  2. Fill UCEED 2023 registration form, or the CEED 2023 application form
  3. Upload the required documents
  4. Pay the application fee
  5. Download the UCEED or CEED registration form 2023 and take the printout
Click here for more Education News
Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Roorkee Inaugurates 9th International Groundwater Conference 2022 On Subsurface Water Management
IIT Roorkee Inaugurates 9th International Groundwater Conference 2022 On Subsurface Water Management
IIM Ahmedabad Redesigns Website, Logo As A Key Initiative In Future Growth Plans
IIM Ahmedabad Redesigns Website, Logo As A Key Initiative In Future Growth Plans
IIT Guwahati’s Centre On Nanoelectronic, Theranostic Devices Providing Boost To Nanotech, Healthcare Sectors
IIT Guwahati’s Centre On Nanoelectronic, Theranostic Devices Providing Boost To Nanotech, Healthcare Sectors
IIMC Counselling 2022 Round-2 Seat Allocation Result Out; Direct Link Here
IIMC Counselling 2022 Round-2 Seat Allocation Result Out; Direct Link Here
Kerala Government To Impart Soccer Training To One Lakh Students
Kerala Government To Impart Soccer Training To One Lakh Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................