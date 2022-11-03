Last Date To Apply For CEED, UCEED 2023 Without Late Fee Tomorrow

CEED, UCEED 2023 application last date tomorrow

The last date to apply online for Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2023) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2023) is tomorrow, November 4. CEED and UCEED are eligibility tests for admission to design courses. Candidates can apply online at ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in for CEED and UCEED respectively. CEED, UCEED 2023 will be held on January 22, 2023. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will administer CEED, UCEED 2023.

Although the last date to register online for CEED and UCEED 2023 without late fee is tomorrow, November 4, candidates will have the provision to register online with the payment of late fee between November 5 and 11.

“The last date for online registration with regular fee has been extended till Friday, 4 November 2022. The last date for online registration with late fee is Friday, 11 November 2022,” a statement on the official website said.

According to the CEED 2023 and UCEED 2023 eligibility criteria, candidates will be required to have qualified Class 12 to register for UCEED 2023 and the applicant should have completed a three-year degree, certificate or a postgraduate programme to be considered CEED 2023 eligible.

Candidates shortlisted in UCEED can register for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme and CEED qualified candidates will be able to take admission in Master of Design (MDes) and PhD programmes in Design.

