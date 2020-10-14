Landmark Day, STARS Project Will Break Orthodox Barriers In Education Field: Amit Shah

  • Home
Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the 'Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States (STARS) project' under the New Education Policy to support states in strengthening the school education system.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020 7:30 pm IST

New Delhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the STARS project approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday will break orthodox barriers in the academic field by basing itself on "learning with understanding" and improve the quality of education in the country. The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the 'Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States (STARS) project' under the New Education Policy (NEP 2020) to support states in strengthening the school education system. The World Bank-supported project aims to develop and improve school education outcomes.

"Breaking the orthodox barriers, PM Narendra Modi Govt's STARS project will be based on learning with understanding. It will help improve the quality of education by providing capacity building exercises for the teachers and focusing on monitoring of the school education system," Mr Shah tweeted.

The home minister also said it was a "landmark day" in the Indian education sector as the Modi Cabinet approved the implementation of the project at a cost of Rs 5,718 crore. "Aligned with the objectives of NEP, it will focus on Quality Based Learning Outcomes," he said.

Mr Shah also expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for approving a special package under the Deen Dayal Antyodaya-National National Rural Livelihood Mission for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. "My gratitude to PM Narendra Modi on the special package of Rs 520 cr under Deen Dayal Antyodaya Rashtriya Ajeevika Mission for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. This will give a huge boost to the economy and empower over 10 lakh women in rural areas by giving them livelihood & making them self-reliant," he said.

