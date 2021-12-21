Lakshadweep Ends Friday Holidays For Schools From 2021-22 Academic Year

School timings in Lakshadweep changed (representational image)

Lakshadweep Education Department has declared all Sundays as holidays for schools from 2021-22 academic year. Earlier, Fridays used to be holidays. The Education Department has directed all schools to conduct classes from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm in the forenoon session and between 1:30 pm and 4:30 pm in the afternoon session with four periods in each session from 2021-22 academic year in all the working days. However, for teachers, the Lakshadweep school timings will be between 9 am and 12:30 pm and for the afternoon session, it is 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

The decision to modify the school timings has been made to accommodate classes for “Halcyon Heights”. The Department has decided to implement “Halcyon Heights” in primary classes from Class 1 to Class 5 to ensure a joyful, experiential and competency-based teaching-learning process in schools for the better physical, mental and social development of the learners. “Halcyon Heights” seeks to equip the primary school students to learn modern life skills and competencies for lifelong and sustainable learning.

As NEP 2020 and modern teaching-learning approach considers subjects like physical and health education, art education and work education as scholastic subjects and NCERT and CBSE have also brought out class-specific learning outcomes in these areas, a statement issued by the Lakshadweep Education Department says, due consideration has been given to these subjects in the modified period allotment.