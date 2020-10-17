Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) Releases Second Cut-Off List; Admission Open In Nearly All Courses
DU 2nd cut-off 2020: The Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) second cut-offs for DU cut-off 2020 is out and shows that admission will be open in all courses except Mathematics at the college.
The Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) second cut-offs for DU cut-off 2020 is in and shows that admission will be open in all courses except Mathematics at the college. There are vacant general category seats in the three subjects in which LSR had set 100% cut-offs in the first DU cut-off list -- Economics, Political Science and Psychology. Of these, the cut-off has dropped most sharply for Economics, by a whole percentage point, from 100% to 99%. In Political Science and Psychology, the climb-down in cut-offs is by just one mark or 0.25 percentage points. In most cases, cut-off has dropped marginally.
Delhi University has issued the second DU cut-off 2020 and admission on its basis will begin on October 19 and end on October 21, 2020.
Cut-offs for unreserved seats:
Subject
1st DU Cut-off 2020
(In %)
2nd DU Cut-off 2020
(In %)
BA (Hons) Economics
100
99
BA (Hons) English
99
98.75
BA (Hons) Hindi
91
91
BA (Hons) History
99.5
99
BA (Hons) Journalism
99.5
99.25
BA (Hons) Philosophy
98
97.75
BA (Hons) Political Science
100
99.75
BA (Hons) Psychology
100
99.75
BA (Hons) Sanskrit
70
Closed
BA (Hons) Sociology
99.25
98.5
BCom (Hons)
99.75
99.5
BSc (Hons) Mathematics
97.25
Closed
BSc (Hons) Statistics
99.75
|99