Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) Releases Second Cut-Off List; Admission Open In Nearly All Courses

The Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) second cut-offs for DU cut-off 2020 is in and shows that admission will be open in all courses except Mathematics at the college. There are vacant general category seats in the three subjects in which LSR had set 100% cut-offs in the first DU cut-off list -- Economics, Political Science and Psychology. Of these, the cut-off has dropped most sharply for Economics, by a whole percentage point, from 100% to 99%. In Political Science and Psychology, the climb-down in cut-offs is by just one mark or 0.25 percentage points. In most cases, cut-off has dropped marginally.

Delhi University has issued the second DU cut-off 2020 and admission on its basis will begin on October 19 and end on October 21, 2020.

Follow Live Updates Here

Cut-offs for unreserved seats: