DU 2nd cut-off 2020: The Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) second cut-offs for DU cut-off 2020 is out and shows that admission will be open in all courses except Mathematics at the college.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 17, 2020 8:21 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) second cut-offs for DU cut-off 2020 is in and shows that admission will be open in all courses except Mathematics at the college. There are vacant general category seats in the three subjects in which LSR had set 100% cut-offs in the first DU cut-off list -- Economics, Political Science and Psychology. Of these, the cut-off has dropped most sharply for Economics, by a whole percentage point, from 100% to 99%. In Political Science and Psychology, the climb-down in cut-offs is by just one mark or 0.25 percentage points. In most cases, cut-off has dropped marginally.

Delhi University has issued the second DU cut-off 2020 and admission on its basis will begin on October 19 and end on October 21, 2020.

Cut-offs for unreserved seats:

Subject

1st DU Cut-off 2020

(In %)

2nd DU Cut-off 2020

(In %)

BA (Hons) Economics

100

99

BA (Hons) English

99

98.75

BA (Hons) Hindi

91

91

BA (Hons) History

99.5

99

BA (Hons) Journalism

99.5

99.25

BA (Hons) Philosophy

98

97.75

BA (Hons) Political Science

100

99.75

BA (Hons) Psychology

100

99.75

BA (Hons) Sanskrit

70

Closed

BA (Hons) Sociology

99.25

98.5

BCom (Hons)

99.75

99.5

BSc (Hons) Mathematics

97.25

Closed

BSc (Hons) Statistics

99.75

99
