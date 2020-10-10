Lady Shri Ram College: DU Cut-Offs Soar To 100% AT LSR; Check Course-Wise Score, Cut Off trends
LSR Cut Off 2020: Lady Shri Ram College has released the Lady Shri Ram College's first cut off list 2020 in online mode at lsr.edu.in. Candidates willing to take admission in LSR UG programme can check the Lady Shri Ram College 2020 cut off by visiting the official website of the college.
Lady Shri Ram College For Women has pegged 100 per cent score for three courses for general category aspirants -- BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) Political Science and BA (Hons) Psychology.
The LSR combined DU cut off list 2020 is out. The Lady Shri Ram College cut off 2020 is prepared on the basis of the best of four marks scored in Class 12 board exams. The number of Lady Shri Ram College Cutoff list 2020 will depend on the available vacant seats under each programme.
Cut-offs for unreserved seats:
Subject
DU Cutoff 2019 (In %)
DU Cutoff 2020 (In %)
BA (Hons) Economics
98
100
BA (Hons) English
97.75
99
BA (Hons) Hindi
86
91
BA (Hons) History
97
99.5
BA (Hons) Journalism
97.5
99.5
BA (Hons) Philosophy
93
98
BA (Hons) Political Science
98
100
BA (Hons) Psychology
98.75
100
BA (Hons) Sanskrit
66
70
BA (Hons) Sociology
97
99.25
BCom (Hons)
98
99.75
BSc (Hons) Mathematics
96.75
97.25
BSc (Hons) Statistics
97
99.75
The highest DU cut off score for any women college last year, which was also the second-highest DU cut off score was pegged by Lady Shri Ram College. i.e, 98.75 for BA Hons. Psychology and BA Programme (Economics + Political Science). In 2018, the highest LSR cut off was 98.75 for BA programme, which was also the highest cut-off score for any course in the Delhi University in the same year.
DU Admission 2020 Live Updates
LSR Cut off 2020: Courses
LSR offers a total of 22 undergraduate programmes, out of which there are nine BA programmes and 13 Honours programmes. The most popular courses of LSR include BA Hons. psychology, BA Programme, BA Hons. Economics, BA Hons. English and BA Hons. Sociology. Besides, Lady Shri Ram College also offers Bachelor in Elementary Education, a four-year teacher education programme through an entrance test conducted by the Central Institute of Education.
LSR Cut off 2019
Programmes
Gen
OBC
SC
ST
BA Hons. Economics
98
95
91.5
89
BA Hons. English
97.5
92
90.75
91
BA Hons. Philosophy
93
89
84.75
85
BA Hons Sociology
97
93.5
90.25
91.75
BA Hons Political Science
98
96
94.5
95.25
B.Com Hons
97.5
94.5
91
83
B.Sc Hons.
Mathematics
96.25
93.5
88
87
B.A Hons.Psychology
98.75
96
94.5
95
B.A Hons. History
97
92.75
92
92.25
LSR Cut off 2018
Programmes
Gen
OBC
SC
ST
BA Hons. Economics
97.5
94.25
88
83
BA Hons. English
97.25
92
87.75
84
BA Hons. Philosophy
92
78
70
79
BA Hons Sociology
96.25
93.5
90.25
88
BA Hons Political Science
97.75
95.75
91.25
93.25
B.Com Hons
97.25
92.5
87.75
74
B.Sc Hons.
Mathematics
96
93.25
79
90
B.A Hons.Psychology
98.25
93.75
91.25
88.5
B.A Hons. History
96.5
90
80
90
Factors affecting Lady Shri Ram College Cut Off 2020
Best of Four Subjects – The cutoff is determined by taking an average of the ‘best of four’ marks obtained by the candidate.
Programme – There will be a difference in the cutoff marks depending on the programme.
Number of Seats – The cutoff will also depend on the total number of seats available in a particular programme.
Number of Applicants – The total number of applicants for a particular course also determines the cutoff.
Cutoff Trend – The previous year cutoff trends of Lady Shri Ram College will also help in determining the cutoff for the present academic year.