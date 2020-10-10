Lady Shri Ram College: DU Cut-Offs Soar To 100% AT LSR; Check Course-Wise Score, Cut Off trends

  • Home
LSR Cut Off 2020: Lady Shri Ram College has released the Lady Shri Ram College's first cut off list 2020 in online mode at lsr.edu.in. Candidates willing to take admission in LSR UG programme can check the Lady Shri Ram College 2020 cut off by visiting the official website of the college.

Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 10, 2020 8:12 pm IST

New Delhi:

University of Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College has released the Lady Shri Ram College's first cut off list 2020 in online mode at lsr.edu.in. Candidates willing to take admission in LSR UG programme can check the Lady Shri Ram College 2020 cut off by visiting the official website of the college.

Lady Shri Ram College For Women has pegged 100 per cent score for three courses for general category aspirants -- BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) Political Science and BA (Hons) Psychology.

The LSR combined DU cut off list 2020 is out. The Lady Shri Ram College cut off 2020 is prepared on the basis of the best of four marks scored in Class 12 board exams. The number of Lady Shri Ram College Cutoff list 2020 will depend on the available vacant seats under each programme.

Cut-offs for unreserved seats:


Subject

DU Cutoff 2019 (In %)

DU Cutoff 2020 (In %)

BA (Hons) Economics

98

100

BA (Hons) English

97.75

99

BA (Hons) Hindi

86

91

BA (Hons) History

97

99.5

BA (Hons) Journalism

97.5

99.5

BA (Hons) Philosophy

93

98

BA (Hons) Political Science

98

100

BA (Hons) Psychology

98.75

100

BA (Hons) Sanskrit

66

70

BA (Hons) Sociology

97

99.25

BCom (Hons)

98

99.75

BSc (Hons) Mathematics

96.75

97.25

BSc (Hons) Statistics

97

99.75

The highest DU cut off score for any women college last year, which was also the second-highest DU cut off score was pegged by Lady Shri Ram College. i.e, 98.75 for BA Hons. Psychology and BA Programme (Economics + Political Science). In 2018, the highest LSR cut off was 98.75 for BA programme, which was also the highest cut-off score for any course in the Delhi University in the same year.

LSR Cut off 2020: Courses

LSR offers a total of 22 undergraduate programmes, out of which there are nine BA programmes and 13 Honours programmes. The most popular courses of LSR include BA Hons. psychology, BA Programme, BA Hons. Economics, BA Hons. English and BA Hons. Sociology. Besides, Lady Shri Ram College also offers Bachelor in Elementary Education, a four-year teacher education programme through an entrance test conducted by the Central Institute of Education.

LSR Cut off 2019

Programmes

Gen

OBC

SC

ST

BA Hons. Economics

98

95

91.5

89

BA Hons. English

97.5

92

90.75

91

BA Hons. Philosophy

93

89

84.75

85

BA Hons Sociology

97

93.5

90.25

91.75

BA Hons Political Science

98

96

94.5

95.25

B.Com Hons

97.5

94.5

91

83

B.Sc Hons.

Mathematics

96.25

93.5

88

87

B.A Hons.Psychology

98.75

96

94.5

95

B.A Hons. History

97

92.75

92

92.25


LSR Cut off 2018


Programmes

Gen

OBC

SC

ST

BA Hons. Economics

97.5

94.25

88

83

BA Hons. English

97.25

92

87.75

84

BA Hons. Philosophy

92

78

70

79

BA Hons Sociology

96.25

93.5

90.25

88

BA Hons Political Science

97.75

95.75

91.25

93.25

B.Com Hons

97.25

92.5

87.75

74

B.Sc Hons.

Mathematics

96

93.25

79

90

B.A Hons.Psychology

98.25

93.75

91.25

88.5

B.A Hons. History

96.5

90

80

90


Factors affecting Lady Shri Ram College Cut Off 2020


  • Best of Four Subjects – The cutoff is determined by taking an average of the ‘best of four’ marks obtained by the candidate.

  • Programme – There will be a difference in the cutoff marks depending on the programme.

  • Number of Seats – The cutoff will also depend on the total number of seats available in a particular programme.

  • Number of Applicants – The total number of applicants for a particular course also determines the cutoff.

  • Cutoff Trend – The previous year cutoff trends of Lady Shri Ram College will also help in determining the cutoff for the present academic year.

