Lady Shri Ram College: DU Cut-Offs Soar To 100% AT LSR; Check Course-Wise Score, Cut Off trends

Lady Shri Ram College: LSR Cut Off 2020 Released; Check Course-Wise Score, LSR Cut Off trends

University of Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College has released the Lady Shri Ram College's first cut off list 2020 in online mode at lsr.edu.in. Candidates willing to take admission in LSR UG programme can check the Lady Shri Ram College 2020 cut off by visiting the official website of the college.

Lady Shri Ram College For Women has pegged 100 per cent score for three courses for general category aspirants -- BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) Political Science and BA (Hons) Psychology.

The LSR combined DU cut off list 2020 is out. The Lady Shri Ram College cut off 2020 is prepared on the basis of the best of four marks scored in Class 12 board exams. The number of Lady Shri Ram College Cutoff list 2020 will depend on the available vacant seats under each programme.

Subject DU Cutoff 2019 (In %) DU Cutoff 2020 (In %) BA (Hons) Economics 98 100 BA (Hons) English 97.75 99 BA (Hons) Hindi 86 91 BA (Hons) History 97 99.5 BA (Hons) Journalism 97.5 99.5 BA (Hons) Philosophy 93 98 BA (Hons) Political Science 98 100 BA (Hons) Psychology 98.75 100 BA (Hons) Sanskrit 66 70 BA (Hons) Sociology 97 99.25 BCom (Hons) 98 99.75 BSc (Hons) Mathematics 96.75 97.25 BSc (Hons) Statistics 97 99.75

The highest DU cut off score for any women college last year, which was also the second-highest DU cut off score was pegged by Lady Shri Ram College. i.e, 98.75 for BA Hons. Psychology and BA Programme (Economics + Political Science). In 2018, the highest LSR cut off was 98.75 for BA programme, which was also the highest cut-off score for any course in the Delhi University in the same year.

LSR Cut off 2020: Courses

LSR offers a total of 22 undergraduate programmes, out of which there are nine BA programmes and 13 Honours programmes. The most popular courses of LSR include BA Hons. psychology, BA Programme, BA Hons. Economics, BA Hons. English and BA Hons. Sociology. Besides, Lady Shri Ram College also offers Bachelor in Elementary Education, a four-year teacher education programme through an entrance test conducted by the Central Institute of Education.

LSR Cut off 2019

Programmes Gen OBC SC ST BA Hons. Economics 98 95 91.5 89 BA Hons. English 97.5 92 90.75 91 BA Hons. Philosophy 93 89 84.75 85 BA Hons Sociology 97 93.5 90.25 91.75 BA Hons Political Science 98 96 94.5 95.25 B.Com Hons 97.5 94.5 91 83 B.Sc Hons. Mathematics 96.25 93.5 88 87 B.A Hons.Psychology 98.75 96 94.5 95 B.A Hons. History 97 92.75 92 92.25





LSR Cut off 2018





Programmes Gen OBC SC ST BA Hons. Economics 97.5 94.25 88 83 BA Hons. English 97.25 92 87.75 84 BA Hons. Philosophy 92 78 70 79 BA Hons Sociology 96.25 93.5 90.25 88 BA Hons Political Science 97.75 95.75 91.25 93.25 B.Com Hons 97.25 92.5 87.75 74 B.Sc Hons. Mathematics 96 93.25 79 90 B.A Hons.Psychology 98.25 93.75 91.25 88.5 B.A Hons. History 96.5 90 80 90





