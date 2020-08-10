Lady Shri Ram College Cut Off 2020: Know What You Need To Score.

With the beginning of the college admission session, the University of Delhi has also begun its registration process. Over 5 lakh candidates have registered themselves to battle out for a seat in Delhi University colleges. The unprecedented performance of the students in the CBSE class 12th results has increased the possibility of higher cut-offs this year, as a major chunk of students who apply for DU admissions comes from the CBSE board.

Another reason for the higher cut off this year could be the postponement of entrance examinations like Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET). A lot of students who will be appearing for these examinations may also try their luck in Delhi University admissions.

Of all the colleges affiliated to Delhi University, there are a total of 22 women colleges. The number of women applicants for Delhi University has seen a remarkable jump in the past few years. As many as 1119 female candidates, more than male candidates applied for DU admissions last year. The highest cut-off score for any women college last year, which was also the second-highest DU cut off score was pegged by Lady Shri Ram College. i.e, 98.75 for BA Hons. Psychology and BA Programme (Economics + Political Science). In 2018, the highest LSR cut off was 98.75 for BA programme, which was also the highest cut-off score for any course in the Delhi University in the same year.

Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College is considered one of the best colleges in the country. The women college is popularly known for its liberal arts and social sciences programmes. LSR ranks second among the best colleges in the country on the prestigious National Institutional Research Framework Ranking (NIRF Ranking) 2020 released by the Ministry of Education.

The Delhi University cut-offs are expected to be out in the month of September. The varsity will release five DU cut off lists this year. One more cut off list after the announcement of DU 5th cut off will be published for the special round of Delhi University admissions 2020.

Courses and seats

LSR offers a total of 22 UG programmes, out of which there are nine BA programmes and 13 Honours programmes. The most popular courses of LSR include BA Hons. psychology, BA Programme, BA Hons. Economics, BA Hons. English and BA Hons. Sociology. Besides, Lady Shri Ram College also offers Bachelor in Elementary Education, a four-year teacher education programme through an entrance test conducted by the Central Institute of Education.

Previous Year Cut Offs

The women aspirants of the Delhi University are advised to check the previous year cut offs of Lady Shri Ram College to be apprised of the cut off percentage required for admissions in their desired programmes. The following table consists of category wise last two years cut-offs for the popular programmes offered by Lady Shri Ram College.

LSR Cut off 2019

Programmes Gen OBC SC ST BA Hons. Economics 98 95 91.5 89 BA Hons. English 97.5 92 90.75 91 BA Hons. Philosophy 93 89 84.75 85 BA Hons Sociology 97 93.5 90.25 91.75 BA Hons Political Science 98 96 94.5 95.25 B.Com Hons 97.5 94.5 91 83 B.Sc Hons. Mathematics 96.25 93.5 88 87 B.A Hons.Psychology 98.75 96 94.5 95 B.A Hons. History 97 92.75 92 92.25





LSR Cut off 2018

Programmes Gen OBC SC ST BA Hons. Economics 97.5 94.25 88 83 BA Hons. English 97.25 92 87.75 84 BA Hons. Philosophy 92 78 70 79 BA Hons Sociology 96.25 93.5 90.25 88 BA Hons Political Science 97.75 95.75 91.25 93.25 B.Com Hons 97.25 92.5 87.75 74 B.Sc Hons. Mathematics 96 93.25 79 90 B.A Hons.Psychology 98.25 93.75 91.25 88.5 B.A Hons. History 96.5 90 80 90





The University of Delhi has started its registration process for admission session 2020 from June 20 onwards. The application window for DU admissions 2020 will be closed on August 31.

