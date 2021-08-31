Ladakh: Schools Allowed To Reopen For Classes 6-8 In Kargil

Image credit: Shutterstock Schools in Kargil region allowed to reopen for Classes 6-8

Ladakh reported seven new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall infection tally to 20,551, officials said Monday, even as the Kargil district administration allowed schools to reopen from September 1 for Classes 6 to 8. The union territory has registered 207 Covid-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. As many as 20,273 patients have recovered till date.

The officials said 4,218 people were tested for COVID-19 in the twin districts Sunday and seven of the samples returned a positive result.

The new positive cases included five in Leh and two in Kargil. Eight patients were discharged after recovering from the diseases, bringing down the active cases in the region to 71 -- 51 in Leh and 20 in Kargil, the officials said.

Those discharged Sunday included six in Leh and two in Kargil. Meanwhile, Kargil District Magistrate Santosh Sukhadeve ordered the reopening of schools for classes 6th to 8th with effect from September 1 -- nearly a month after they were reopened in Ladakh for higher classes including standard 9th and above.

In an order issued this morning, Sukhadeve, who is also chairperson of the district disaster management authority, said the decision to reopen classes from 6th to 8th was taken in view of various representations received by his office and the improved COVID-19 situation in the district. However, he said the head of the institutions would ensure that Covid guidelines issued by the administration and the Kargil Chief Education Officer are followed in letter and spirit.

“Any violation of these orders shall invite action under Section 188 of IPC, Disaster Management Act 2005 and Epidemic Diseases Act 1897,” he warned.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)