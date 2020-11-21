Ladakh Hikes Education Budget To Rs 871 Crore

The Ladakh administration has increased multi-fold its education budget to Rs 871 crore. This was revealed during the integrated multidisciplinary professional advancement for teacher (IMPACT) training programme for teachers of Ladakh chaired by Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 21, 2020 7:29 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

KITE Among Elite List Of Best Models In HRD Category Of NITI Aayog
Goa Government Panel To Submit Final Report On NEP By March 2021
Meritorious Scholarship Scheme To Benefit Students Of Poor Families: Haryana Chief Minister
Over 150 School Students In Haryana Test Positive For COVID-19
Teachers, Parents Find Online Teaching Inadequate, Ineffective, Reveals Study
IIT Alumnus Launches Mission 10k Khushiyan; 10,000 Children To Receive Educational Play Boxes
Ladakh Hikes Education Budget To Rs 871 Crore
Ladakh Hikes Education Budget To Rs 871 Crore
Leh:

The Ladakh administration has increased multi-fold its education budget to Rs 871 crore, an official said on Saturday. This was revealed during the integrated multidisciplinary professional advancement for teacher (IMPACT) training programme for teachers of Ladakh chaired by Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur.

"A Rs 871 crore budget has been allocated to the education sector of Ladakh during the current year which is a multifold increase over previous years," Commissioner Secretary Ajeet Kumar Sahu said. He said that there will speedy expansion of the education sector in Ladakh.

Addressing the gathering, the Lieutenant Governor asserted that health, education and infrastructure are the three fundamentals for any state or Union Territory to prosper economically. He said that as far as education is concerned, there is a clear understanding of future requirements and needs of students and parents of Ladakh and the Union Territory administration is committed to deliver it. He said that in the last one year, the Union Territory administration has initiated steps to improve school infrastructure, launched a career portal and student helpline, conducted teachers training, etc.

The Lieutenant Governor said that teachers' training is an important aspect of school education and stressed on the need for teachers to be academically good with right pedagogy, ability and attitude to deliver the best of education to students. He asserted that teachers can bring fundamental changes in the education sector. Lieutenant Governor Mathur also pointed out the concerns raised by the parents and political leaders on the dropping rate of enrolment, internet connectivity and education standards in government schools that has been one of the reasons for rural-urban migration.

Referring to the new education policy, the Lieutenant Governor stressed on the need to provide education to the children in their family, social, economic and natural environment to ensure better learning and innovative aptitude. He said that the administration will make all efforts to streamline the education system in Ladakh.

Click here for more Education News
Ladakh
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
KITE Among Elite List Of Best Models In HRD Category Of NITI Aayog
KITE Among Elite List Of Best Models In HRD Category Of NITI Aayog
DU Special Cut-Off Admission Dates Announced; Details Here
DU Special Cut-Off Admission Dates Announced; Details Here
KCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Schedule Released At Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Details Here
KCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Schedule Released At Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Details Here
Goa Government Panel To Submit Final Report On NEP By March 2021
Goa Government Panel To Submit Final Report On NEP By March 2021
INI CET Results 2021: Exam Over; Result To Be Announced On November 27
INI CET Results 2021: Exam Over; Result To Be Announced On November 27
.......................... Advertisement ..........................