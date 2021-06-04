Ladakh: Financial Assistance To Meritorious Students For JEE, NEET, CLAT Coaching

Ladakh to provide financial assistance to meritorious students for JEE, NEET, CLAT coaching

The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Radha Krishna Mathur has announced on Friday that Ladakh will provide financial assistance to the meritorious students of Class 10 and Class 12 so that they can get guidance for entrance exams including JEE, NEET and CLAT.

The Office of Lieutenant Governor Ladakh took to Twitter to announce this. It said: “LG R K Mathur announced financial assistance to meritorious students of Class 10 and 12 for availing coaching for exams like NEET, JEE, NDA, UG CLAT.”

The students will get the reimbursement of the coaching fee of upto Rs 1 Lakh for these exams under the Rewa Scheme.

“Rewa scheme will reimburse the coaching fee of upto Rs 1 lakh for these exams,” the social media post added.

LG @R_K_Mathur announced financial assistance to meritorious students of class X and XII for availing coaching for exams like NEET, JEE, NDA, UG CLAT. @sahuajeet @padmaangmo

@LAHDC_LEH @LAHDC_K — Office of the Lt. Governor, Ladakh (@lg_ladakh) June 4, 2021

The Lieutenant Governor today also e-inaugurated distribution of educational tablets under the YounTab Scheme. Under the scheme, as many as 12,300 students of Classes 6 to 12, enrolled in Government Schools in Ladakh will be issued preloaded educational tablets.