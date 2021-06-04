  • Home
  • Education
  • Ladakh: Financial Assistance To Meritorious Students For JEE, NEET, CLAT Coaching

Ladakh: Financial Assistance To Meritorious Students For JEE, NEET, CLAT Coaching

The Lieutenant Governor today also e-inaugurated distribution of educational tablets under the YounTab Scheme. Under the scheme, as many as 12,300 students of Classes 6 to 12, enrolled in Government Schools in Ladakh will be issued preloaded educational tablets.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 4, 2021 6:55 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

6-year-old J&K Girl Becomes Media Sensation After Appeal To PM Modi On Online Classes
J&K Private Schools Question How Education Policy Was Changed Within 24 Hours
Manipur Extends Closure Of Schools Amid Rising COVID Cases
Jammu And Kashmir Administration Issues New Guidelines For Class 1-8 Online Classes
Kerala Plus One (Class 11) Time Table Released; Exams Begin On September 6
Lt Governor Demands Policy On Homework After Kid’s ‘Complaint’ Video Goes Viral
Ladakh: Financial Assistance To Meritorious Students For JEE, NEET, CLAT Coaching
Ladakh to provide financial assistance to meritorious students for JEE, NEET, CLAT coaching
New Delhi:

The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Radha Krishna Mathur has announced on Friday that Ladakh will provide financial assistance to the meritorious students of Class 10 and Class 12 so that they can get guidance for entrance exams including JEE, NEET and CLAT.

The Office of Lieutenant Governor Ladakh took to Twitter to announce this. It said: “LG R K Mathur announced financial assistance to meritorious students of Class 10 and 12 for availing coaching for exams like NEET, JEE, NDA, UG CLAT.”

The students will get the reimbursement of the coaching fee of upto Rs 1 Lakh for these exams under the Rewa Scheme.

“Rewa scheme will reimburse the coaching fee of upto Rs 1 lakh for these exams,” the social media post added.

The Lieutenant Governor today also e-inaugurated distribution of educational tablets under the YounTab Scheme. Under the scheme, as many as 12,300 students of Classes 6 to 12, enrolled in Government Schools in Ladakh will be issued preloaded educational tablets.

Click here for more Education News
Ladakh National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) CLAT application JEE Main 2021 Date
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET, JEE, 12th Board Exams Live: Karnataka 2nd PUC Cancelled, Latest News
Live | NEET, JEE, 12th Board Exams Live: Karnataka 2nd PUC Cancelled, Latest News
States Will Take Appropriate Decisions: Education Minister On 12th Board Exams
States Will Take Appropriate Decisions: Education Minister On 12th Board Exams
NIOS Class 12 Public Exams Cancelled In View Of Covid-19
NIOS Class 12 Public Exams Cancelled In View Of Covid-19
CBSE Sets Up Committee To Decide Criteria For Class 12 Results
CBSE Sets Up Committee To Decide Criteria For Class 12 Results
Delhi University Mulling Fee Waiver To Students Orphaned By COVID-19
Delhi University Mulling Fee Waiver To Students Orphaned By COVID-19
.......................... Advertisement ..........................