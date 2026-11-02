KVS Samvaad App To Help Parents Track Attendance, Results And School Updates

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is preparing to launch its Samvaad-Parent Connect App to help parents stay informed about their children's school activities and academic performance.

Through the app, parents will be able to check attendance, exam results, academic progress and important school updates. The app will be available for parents of students studying in more than 1,200 Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country.

Parents Need To Verify Mobile Numbers And Email Addresses

Before the app is launched, KVS has asked schools to check the mobile numbers and email addresses registered by parents. Class teachers will carry out the verification through the SAMAGAM portal. Parents will receive separate one-time passwords (OTPs) on their registered mobile numbers and email addresses. They will have to share both OTPs with their class teachers to complete the process.

The student's profile must be marked as "Completed" before the verification can begin. KVS has fixed November 6 as the last date for completing the verification. Schools have also been asked to arrange parent-teacher meetings, if required, to help parents with the process. Regional offices and school principals will keep track of the verification work every day.

KVS Asks Parents Not To Share OTPs Publicly

KVS has warned parents against sharing their OTPs over phone calls, WhatsApp groups or other public messaging platforms. Schools have also been asked to share the verification instructions and step-by-step user guide with parents so they can complete the process correctly.

When Will The KVS Samvaad App Be Launched?

The Samvaad-Parent Connect App is expected to be launched in the coming months. Once it is available, parents will be able to check their children's attendance, academic performance, examination results and other school-related information through the app.