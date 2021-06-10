  • Home
The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will release the first provisional list for admission to Class 1 on June 23.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jun 10, 2021 2:20 pm IST

KVS Class 1 Admission: First Provisional List To Be Released On June 23
KV Class 1 admission revised schedule released
New Delhi:

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will release the first provisional list for admission to Class 1 on June 23, the KVS said in an official statement. The first allotment list for admission to class 1 in Kendriya Vidyalayas was to be released in April, however, the same was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “The new date of draw of lots for admission in Class - I is now revised to 23rd June 2021 (Wednesday),” the order states.

The second list will release on June 30 and the third list will release on July 5, 2021. Only if the seats remain vacant after admission, KVS will issue second and third lists.

The declaration of a provisional select list of candidates as per the priority service category for unreserved seats will be from July 2 to July 6, 2021.

The Sangathan has also released the revised schedule for Class 2 admission. The list of selected candidates will be released The admission process for Class 2 onwards will be conducted from June 25 to June 30, 2021.

KVS Class 1 Admissions 2021: Documents Required

Following documents will be required for the admission process in Kendriya Vidyalayas:

  • Self-attested downloaded registration form with recent passport size photograph of the student pasted on it.
  • Original Date of Birth certificate for verification
  • Original SC/ST/OBC (non creamy) certificate for verification
  • Transfer certificate (if applicable)
  • Self-attested photocopies of the following documents:
  • Certificate of Date of Birth
  • Residence Proof
  • Service Proof (if applicable)
  • Appointment letter (if applicable)
  • Latest Pay Slip (if applicable)
  • Caste certificate in the name of child (if applicable)
  • Disability certificate of child (if applicable)
