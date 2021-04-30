  • Home
Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 30, 2021 10:40 am IST

KVS Class 1 Admission Date Extended, Class 9 Entrance Test Cancelled
KVS Class 1 admission date extended
New Delhi:

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has extended the admission process for Class 1 and other classes. The Class 1 admission process was to conclude on April 23, but now it has been extended beyond April 30. The admission process will be conducted when the situation becomes favourable.

“The declaration of Class 1 admission to be done after April 30 (instead of 23 April),depending on the situation”, KVS said in a notification.

It will release the admission lists and waiting lists for KVS Class 1 later. The admission dates have been deferred due to unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases.

KVS has also cancelled the Class 9 entrance examination and has announced that the admissions will be done on the basis of ‘priority category’.

It said, “Class 9 admission to be done on the basis of priority category. Admission test will not be conducted for admission in Class 9”.

The organisation has also deferred the schedule to display the admission lists for Classes 2 to 9. The Deputy Commissioners (DC) have been asked to decide on display of the admission lists depending on the exigencies of their respective states.

Earlier, KVS had allowed its teachers to conduct onlince classes from home in view if the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

