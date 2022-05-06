  • Home
  • Education
  • KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya To Release Second Merit List Today At Kvsangathan.nic.in

KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya To Release Second Merit List Today At Kvsangathan.nic.in

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will release the KVS Class 1 Admission 2022 today, May 6. Once released, the KV Class 1 admission list 2022 can be accessed at the official website of the Kendriya Vidyalaya -- kvsangathan.nic.in.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: May 6, 2022 1:18 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Haryana Government Launches 'E-Adhigam' Scheme; 3 Lakh Students Given Tablets For Online Education
Private Schools Can Not Force Parents To Buy Costly Books, Change Uniform In Next 3 Years: DoE
Delhi Government Issues Guidelines For Admission Against Vacant Seats Of Pre Primary, Primary Classes
Teachers Eligibility Test Not Applicable To Minority Schools: High Court
Madras High Court Rejects Plea To Award Marks To Tamil Nadu Board Student
New Delhi Municipal Council School For Adult Women To Be Upgraded Till Class 12
KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya To Release Second Merit List Today At Kvsangathan.nic.in
Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 admission 2022 second merit list to be released today

KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will release the second merit list for admission to KV Class 1 today, May 6, 2022. Once released, the KVS Class 1 admission list 2022 can be accessed at the official website of the Kendriya Vidyalaya -- kvsangathan.nic.in. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 first merit list was released on May 3. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will release the third list for KVS Class 1 admission 2022 will be out on May 10.

The declaration of a provisional selection list of candidates as per the priority service category for unreserved seats, if any, will be done from May 6 to May 17, 2022. The last date for KVS admissions 2022 to all classes, except Class 11 is June 30.

KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: How To Check Result

  1. Visit the official website - kvsangathan.nic.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the "KVS Admissions 2022 Second Merit list" link.
  3. Select your state and Kendriya Vidyalaya branch.
  4. The KVS Class 1 admission merit list will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Check and download the list for future reference.

KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: List of Documents Required

Following documents will be required for the admission process in Kendriya Vidyalayas:

  • Certificate of proof of age in the form of a birth certificate
  • Proof of Residence
  • A certificate of retirement for uniformed defence employees
  • For grandchildren of members of Parliament and PSU employees, proof of the relationship of either of the child’s parents with them
  • For grandchildren of KVS employee, proof of relationship of either of the child’s parent with the KVS employee
  • Caste Certificate, if applicable

  • PwD Certificates, if applicable

Click here for more Education News
KV Admission Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) KVS Admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE, CISCE Exams 2022 LIVE: Class 12 Term 2 Sociology Exam Starts, ICSE Semester 2 Hindi Paper At 2 PM
Live | CBSE, CISCE Exams 2022 LIVE: Class 12 Term 2 Sociology Exam Starts, ICSE Semester 2 Hindi Paper At 2 PM
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Term 2 Exam Tomorrow; Paper Pattern, Guidelines For Candidates
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Term 2 Exam Tomorrow; Paper Pattern, Guidelines For Candidates
DUTA Claims Students Unable To Register For CoA From Delhi University's NTA Portal
DUTA Claims Students Unable To Register For CoA From Delhi University's NTA Portal
TS Inter 1st Year Exams 2022 From Today; Guidelines For Candidates
TS Inter 1st Year Exams 2022 From Today; Guidelines For Candidates
ICSE Semester 2 Class 10 Hindi Paper Today; Reporting Time, Other Guidelines
ICSE Semester 2 Class 10 Hindi Paper Today; Reporting Time, Other Guidelines
.......................... Advertisement ..........................