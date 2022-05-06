KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya To Release Second Merit List Today At Kvsangathan.nic.in

Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 admission 2022 second merit list to be released today

KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will release the second merit list for admission to KV Class 1 today, May 6, 2022. Once released, the KVS Class 1 admission list 2022 can be accessed at the official website of the Kendriya Vidyalaya -- kvsangathan.nic.in. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 first merit list was released on May 3. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will release the third list for KVS Class 1 admission 2022 will be out on May 10.

The declaration of a provisional selection list of candidates as per the priority service category for unreserved seats, if any, will be done from May 6 to May 17, 2022. The last date for KVS admissions 2022 to all classes, except Class 11 is June 30.

KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: How To Check Result

Visit the official website - kvsangathan.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the "KVS Admissions 2022 Second Merit list" link. Select your state and Kendriya Vidyalaya branch. The KVS Class 1 admission merit list will be displayed on the screen. Check and download the list for future reference.

KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: List of Documents Required

Following documents will be required for the admission process in Kendriya Vidyalayas: