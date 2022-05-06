KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya To Release Second Merit List Today At Kvsangathan.nic.in
The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will release the KVS Class 1 Admission 2022 today, May 6. Once released, the KV Class 1 admission list 2022 can be accessed at the official website of the Kendriya Vidyalaya -- kvsangathan.nic.in.
KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will release the second merit list for admission to KV Class 1 today, May 6, 2022. Once released, the KVS Class 1 admission list 2022 can be accessed at the official website of the Kendriya Vidyalaya -- kvsangathan.nic.in. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 first merit list was released on May 3. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will release the third list for KVS Class 1 admission 2022 will be out on May 10.
The declaration of a provisional selection list of candidates as per the priority service category for unreserved seats, if any, will be done from May 6 to May 17, 2022. The last date for KVS admissions 2022 to all classes, except Class 11 is June 30.
KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: How To Check Result
- Visit the official website - kvsangathan.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the "KVS Admissions 2022 Second Merit list" link.
- Select your state and Kendriya Vidyalaya branch.
- The KVS Class 1 admission merit list will be displayed on the screen.
- Check and download the list for future reference.
KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: List of Documents Required
Following documents will be required for the admission process in Kendriya Vidyalayas:
- Certificate of proof of age in the form of a birth certificate
- Proof of Residence
- A certificate of retirement for uniformed defence employees
- For grandchildren of members of Parliament and PSU employees, proof of the relationship of either of the child’s parents with them
- For grandchildren of KVS employee, proof of relationship of either of the child’s parent with the KVS employee
- Caste Certificate, if applicable
PwD Certificates, if applicable