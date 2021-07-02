  • Home
  • Education
  • KVS Class 1 Admission 2021: List For Service Priority Category Today

KVS Class 1 Admission 2021: List For Service Priority Category Today

KVS will declare the provisional list of selected candidates as per the priority service category for unreserved seats for Class 1 students today.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 2, 2021 8:51 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Private Schools Fees To Be Collected Monthly With 15% Reduction: Delhi Government
No New Fee Head, Provide Access To Online Classes To All Students: Delhi Government To Private Schools
School Reopening: These States Have Resumed Classes In Online Mode From Today
Gross Enrolment Ratio Improves At All Levels Of School Education: UDISE+ Report
Private Schools Should Admit EWS Students Without Waiting For General Category Admissions: Manish Sisodia
Action Against Maharashtra Schools Denying Admission: Education Minister
KVS Class 1 Admission 2021: List For Service Priority Category Today
KV will release provisional list of selected candidates as per the priority service category today
New Delhi:

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will declare the provisional list of selected candidates as per the priority service category for unreserved seats for Class 1 students today. The list can be accessed through KVS's official website, kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. The same would also be uploaded on the official websites of individual Kendriya Vidyalayas.

KVS released the first allotment list for Class 1 students on June 23, second on June 30. The third and final list would be uploaded on July 5.

KVS Class 1 Admission 2021: How To Check Results

Follow the steps given here to check your KVs admission list for Class 1:

Step 1: Visit the respective KV website or click on the direct link

Step 2: Click on the list published on the homepage or under the admission section

Step 3: On the next page, check for the names of your children

KVS Class 1 Admission 2021: Documents Required

Following documents will be required for the admission process in Kendriya Vidyalayas:

  • Self-attested downloaded registration form with recent passport size photograph of the student pasted on it.
  • The original date of birth certificate for verification
  • Original SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy) certificate for verification
  • Transfer certificate (if applicable)
  • Self-attested photocopies of the following documents:
  • Certificate of Date of Birth
  • Residence Proof
  • Service Proof (if applicable)
  • Appointment letter (if applicable)
  • Latest Pay Slip (if applicable)
  • Caste certificate in the name of the child (if applicable)
  • Disability certificate of the child (if applicable)
Click here for more Education News
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Private Schools Fees To Be Collected Monthly With 15% Reduction: Delhi Government
Private Schools Fees To Be Collected Monthly With 15% Reduction: Delhi Government
Assistant Professor Alleges
Assistant Professor Alleges "Caste Discrimination" In IIT Madras
IIM Ahmedabad Hosts Virtual Orientation Programme For New Postgraduate Batches
IIM Ahmedabad Hosts Virtual Orientation Programme For New Postgraduate Batches
Jadavpur University Vice Chancellor Chosen As Vice-President Of Association Of Indian Universities
Jadavpur University Vice Chancellor Chosen As Vice-President Of Association Of Indian Universities
No New Fee Head, Provide Access To Online Classes To All Students: Delhi Government To Private Schools
No New Fee Head, Provide Access To Online Classes To All Students: Delhi Government To Private Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................