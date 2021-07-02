KVS Class 1 Admission 2021: List For Service Priority Category Today

KV will release provisional list of selected candidates as per the priority service category today

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will declare the provisional list of selected candidates as per the priority service category for unreserved seats for Class 1 students today. The list can be accessed through KVS's official website, kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. The same would also be uploaded on the official websites of individual Kendriya Vidyalayas.

KVS released the first allotment list for Class 1 students on June 23, second on June 30. The third and final list would be uploaded on July 5.

KVS Class 1 Admission 2021: How To Check Results

Follow the steps given here to check your KVs admission list for Class 1:

Step 1: Visit the respective KV website or click on the direct link

Step 2: Click on the list published on the homepage or under the admission section

Step 3: On the next page, check for the names of your children

KVS Class 1 Admission 2021: Documents Required

Following documents will be required for the admission process in Kendriya Vidyalayas: