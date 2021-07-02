KVS Class 1 Admission 2021: List For Service Priority Category Today
KVS will declare the provisional list of selected candidates as per the priority service category for unreserved seats for Class 1 students today.
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will declare the provisional list of selected candidates as per the priority service category for unreserved seats for Class 1 students today. The list can be accessed through KVS's official website, kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. The same would also be uploaded on the official websites of individual Kendriya Vidyalayas.
KVS released the first allotment list for Class 1 students on June 23, second on June 30. The third and final list would be uploaded on July 5.
KVS Class 1 Admission 2021: How To Check Results
Follow the steps given here to check your KVs admission list for Class 1:
Step 1: Visit the respective KV website or click on the direct link
Step 2: Click on the list published on the homepage or under the admission section
Step 3: On the next page, check for the names of your children
KVS Class 1 Admission 2021: Documents Required
Following documents will be required for the admission process in Kendriya Vidyalayas:
- Self-attested downloaded registration form with recent passport size photograph of the student pasted on it.
- The original date of birth certificate for verification
- Original SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy) certificate for verification
- Transfer certificate (if applicable)
- Self-attested photocopies of the following documents:
- Certificate of Date of Birth
- Residence Proof
- Service Proof (if applicable)
- Appointment letter (if applicable)
- Latest Pay Slip (if applicable)
- Caste certificate in the name of the child (if applicable)
- Disability certificate of the child (if applicable)