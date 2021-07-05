KVS Class 1 Admission 2021: 3rd Admission List Released; Details Here

KVS third admission list released at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in and at the individual Kendriya Vidyalayas websites

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the third admission list for admission to Class 1. The KVS third admission list can be accessed at the official website of the Sangathan -- kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in and at the individual Kendriya Vidyalayas on their respective websites. The first and the second KVS allotment lists were released on June 23 and June 30 respectively.

The Sangathan has also declared the provisional list of selected candidates as per the priority service category for unreserved seats for Class 1 students. KVS gives priority to children and grandchildren of working and retired government employees, defence personnel. “15% seats for Scheduled Caste, 7.5% seats for Scheduled Tribes and 27% seats for Other Backward Classes (OBC-NCL) shall be reserved in all fresh admissions in all Kendriya Vidyalayas.” Along with this, “3% seats of total available seats for fresh admission will be horizontally reserved for Differently Abled-children as per the provisions of RTE Act, 2009”, a document on KVS admission said.

KVS Class 1 Admission 2021: How To Check Results

Visit the respective KV website or go to kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

On kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in, click on the designated link to check lottery results

On the next page, enter login codes, dates of birth of children and mobile numbers

KVS Class 1 Admissions 2021: Documents Required