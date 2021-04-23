KVS Allows All Teachers To Take Online Classes From Home

KVS has allowed all teachers to take online classes from home

Acting on the instruction of respective state governments to suspend offline classes in view of the second wave of COVID-19, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) on Friday allowed all the teachers to stop coming to schools and take online classes from home. The decision has been taken to limit the spread of COVID-19 among students, teachers, school staff and parents and to ensure their safety.

As per the official notification, wherever the state government has allowed the conduct of physical classes, the Deputy Commissioner of the region and principal will be required to ensure that appropriate COVID protocols are followed.

“Wherever physical classes have been permitted by the State Governments, the DC of the region and Principal should ensure that appropriate COVID protocol is maintained. In case of suspension of classes as per the COVID protocol, KVS (HQ) should invariably be informed,” reads the official notification.

“While taking any decision, it must be kept in mind that the safety of students, teachers and other staff is paramount,” it added.

KVS has asked all the teachers working from home to be available on phone. The principals can call teachers to the schools as per requirement. No teacher will be allowed to leave the station without prior permission from the principal.

As per the orders, parents should be regularly apprised about the academic transaction taking place and also be sensitized to COVID-19 related protocol by conducting an online parent-teachers meeting.