KVS Admissions 2022-23: Kendriya Vidyalaya Releases Revised Admission Guidelines; Age limit For Class 1 Raised

Kendriya Vidyalaya releases revised admission guidelines for academic session 2022-23

KVS Admissions 2022-23: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the revised admission guidelines for admissions into the Kendriya Vidyalayas. The KVS revised guidelines for Classes 1 to 12 admission are available on the official website-- kvsangathan.nic.in. For KVS Class 1 admissions, a child must be at least 6 years old as of March 31 of that particular academic year and should not be more than 8 years old on March 31. "Child born on April 1 should also be considered," according to KVS admissions 2022-23 revised guidelines

The age limits for KVS Classes 1 to 10 have been shared in the revised schedule. However, there is no age restriction for admission to Class 11 if the students are seeking admission in the same year they passed the Class 10 exam. Similarly for Class 12, there is no age limit for admission provided there has been no break in the continuous study of the student after passing Class 11.

Age relaxation of up to 2 years can be given by the principal of the concerned school on the maximum age limit in the case of differently-abled children. As per the KVS admission 2022-23 guidelines, a total of 15 percent of seats are reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC) students, while 7.5 percent are for those belonging to Scheduled Tribes (ST). A total of 27 percent of seats are reserved for Other Backward Classes non-creamy layer (OBC-NCL) students.

"3 per cent seats of total available seats for fresh admission will be horizontally reserved for Differently Abled-children as per the provisions of RTE Act, 2009," the Kendriya Vidyalaya said.





Students studying in other boards such as ICSE, NIOS, or state boards will be considered for KVS Class 11 admission only if vacancies exist. Similarly, for fresh admissions to Classes 10 and 12, students of other schools will be considered based on the availability of vacancies.