KVS Admission First Merit List 2020 To Be Released Today, Check Direct Link

This year, the students will be selected on a lottery basis. The draw of the lottery will be streamed online at 9:30 am. The candidates can check the youtube page of the respective Kendriya Vidyalaya schools.

Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 11, 2020 8:50 am IST

New Delhi:

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, or KVS, will release the first merit list of selected students for admission to class 1 today. Three sets of the list of selected students will be released by the institute which will be available at the official website- kvsangathan.nic.in. The list will also be available at the respective schools.

How to check:

The online streaming of the lottery can be viewed at the live link of KV Masjid Moth youtube page:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rq9m7N7bczI&feature=youtu.be

If there are seats are left vacant after the release of first merit list, the institute will release the second merit list on August 19 and similarly, the third on August 23. The online registration and application process for class 1 students was closed on August 7.

During the admission process, students had to register with the mobile number and email address.

The documents required for the admission process:

1. Scanned photograph of the student

2. Scanned birth certificate

3. Government certificate (For economically weak section)

4. Transfer details of parent/grandparent

