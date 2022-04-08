KVS Admission 2022: Registration Begins For Class 2 And Above, Here's How To Apply

Image credit: Shutterstock KVS Admission 2022: Registration Begins For Class 2 Onwards

KVS Admission 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan or KVS Admission 2022 has started today, April 8 for Class 2 and above. The online registration forms can be submitted by the guardians of the children on KVS’s official website- kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. KVS admission process 2022 for Class 2 and above will be conducted nearly for a week and will end on April 16, 2022.

KVS admission process will be done for all classes except Class 11. Parents must be ready with the required documents while proceeding with the KVS application for the academic year 2022- 2023. Everyone must note that admission in KVS to the classes is subject to the availability of vacant seats.

KVS Admission 2022: Important documents

A valid mobile number with an Indian SIM card. A valid email address. A digital photograph or scanned photograph of the child seeking admission (JPEG file of size at most 256KB). A scanned copy of the child’s birth certificate (JPEG or PDF file of size at most 256KB). Details of government certificate in case you are applying under the economically weak section. Transfer details of parent/grandparent whose service credentials will be used in the application.

KVS Admission 2022: How To Apply