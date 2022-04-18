  • Home
KVS Admission 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya Postpones Lottery For Class 1 Admission Till Further Order

KVS Admission 2022: "The The lottery for online admission of Class 1 for session 2022-23 scheduled to be held on April 18, 2022 has been put on hold till further orders," KVS statement mentioned

Education | Updated: Apr 18, 2022 11:22 pm IST
KVS Admission 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya Postpones Lottery For Class 1 Admission Till Further Order
The revised date of the lottery will be communicated soon
Image credit: File Photo
New Delhi:

KVS Admission 2022: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has deferred the online lottery admission for Class 1 till further orders. "The The lottery for online admission of Class 1 for session 2022-23 scheduled to be held on April 18, 2022 has been put on hold till further orders," KVS statement mentioned. The revised date of the lottery will be communicated soon. The application process for the Class 1 admission was earlier closed on April 13, 2022.

Previously, the registration deadline for KV Class 1 admission was April 11 but the KVS had extended it till April 13 after Delhi High Court ordered to extend the last date to apply for fresh admissions in Class 1 in Kendriya Vidyalayas for the academic session 2022-2023.

Meanwhile, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has put on hold the admission under special provisions in Kendriya Vidyalayas under District Magistrate/ Member of Parliament (MP) quota. "As per the directions of KVS headquarters, New Delhi, you are informed that no admissions should be done under special provisions till further orders," read the KVS letter sent to schools. As per the special provision, the MPs can recommend 10 children for admission between classes 1 to 9. Apart from the MP/ DM quota, there are 15- 16 other special provisions through which admissions can be made.

For details on KVS admission, please visit the website- kvsangathan.nic.in.

