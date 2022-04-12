  • Home
  • Education
  • KVS Admission 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Here's How To Apply

KVS Admission 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Here's How To Apply

KVS Admission 2022: The online application process for admission to Class 1 will end tomorrow, April 13, 2022. The KVS Class 1 application forms are available on the official website -- kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Apr 12, 2022 2:29 pm IST
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science View More
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Details On Class 10 Sample Paper; Admit Card Guidelines
India Exploring Options To Minimise Impact On Students' Education Due To Ukraine Conflict
Bihar Board Releases Class 10 Matric Compartment Exam Schedule; Complete Time Table Here
TS PGECET 2022 Registration Begins Today At Pgecet.tsche.ac.in; Check Exam Schedule, Details
KCET 2022 Registration To Begin Today; Check List Of Documents Required, Details
Maharashtra: Summer Vacation For Students Of Classes 1 To 9, 11 From May 2 To June 12
KVS Admission 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Here's How To Apply
The registration process for Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 admission will end tomorrow. (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

KVS Admission 2022: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will close the online application process for admission to Class 1 tomorrow, April 13, 2022. The KVS Class 1 application forms are available on the official website -- kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. Parents must submit one application form for one child at the same Kendriya Vidyalaya. If multiple forms are submitted, only the last application will be considered for admission.

Recently, the registration deadline for KV Class 1 admission has been extended till April 13 after Delhi High Court ordered KVS to extend the last date to apply for fresh admissions in Class 1 in Kendriya Vidyalayas for the academic session 2022-2023.

KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: How To Apply

  1. Visit the official website - kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the registration link
  3. Register using required credentials
  4. Fill the KVS admission application form
  5. Upload all the required documents
  6. Click on submit
  7. Download the KVS admission form for future reference

KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: Direct Link

“In a double shift Kendriya Vidyalaya, each shift will be treated as separate Vidyalaya for admission purpose,” KVS in the application guideline said.

The application process has two steps. First, parents will have to register on the official website. On successful registration, a unique login code will be assigned. The login code will be required to fill the application form.

Click here for more Education News
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) KVS Admission

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
Choosing Specialisation In Computer Sciences
08 Apr'22 06:30 PM to 08 Apr'22 07:30 PM IST
Dr. Dheeraj Sanghi (Vice Chancellor, JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur) +0More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Details On Class 10 Sample Paper; Admit Card Guidelines
CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Details On Class 10 Sample Paper; Admit Card Guidelines
India Exploring Options To Minimise Impact On Students' Education Due To Ukraine Conflict
India Exploring Options To Minimise Impact On Students' Education Due To Ukraine Conflict
Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2022 To Be Released Today At Sslc.karnataka.gov.in; Check Result Date Here
Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2022 To Be Released Today At Sslc.karnataka.gov.in; Check Result Date Here
Bihar Board Releases Class 10 Matric Compartment Exam Schedule; Complete Time Table Here
Bihar Board Releases Class 10 Matric Compartment Exam Schedule; Complete Time Table Here
TS PGECET 2022 Registration Begins Today At Pgecet.tsche.ac.in; Check Exam Schedule, Details
TS PGECET 2022 Registration Begins Today At Pgecet.tsche.ac.in; Check Exam Schedule, Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................