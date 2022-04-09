  • Home
KVS Admission 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Registration Date Extended

The KVS Class 1 application forms are available on the official website -- kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 registration last date now is April 13.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 9, 2022 7:42 pm IST
New Delhi:

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has extended the deadline for submitting online applications for admission to Class 1. Earlier scheduled to end on April 11, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 registration last date now is April 13. The KVS Class 1 application forms are available on the official website -- kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 registration deadline has been extended after Delhi High Court ordered KVS to extend the last date to apply for fresh admissions in Class 1 in Kendriya Vidyalayas for the academic session 2022-2023.

KVS Admission 2022: How To Apply

  1. Visit the official website - kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the registration link
  3. Register using required credentials
  4. Fill the KVS admission application form
  5. Upload all the required documents
  6. Click on submit
  7. Download the KVS admission form for future reference

KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: Direct Link

Parents must submit one application form for one child at the same Kendriya Vidyalaya. If multiple forms are submitted, only the last application will be considered for admission.

“In a double shift Kendriya Vidyalaya, each shift will be treated as separate Vidyalaya for admission purpose,” KVS in the application guideline said.

The application process has two steps. First, parents will have to register on the official website. On successful registration, a unique login code will be assigned. The login code will be required to fill the application form.

Alumni Must Help Their University Juniors: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar
Careers360 Launches CMAT 2022 Percentile Predictor; Know Your Expected Score
College Of Art To Stay With Delhi University, Can Begin Admission Process: Vice-Chancellor
Postpone NEET PG 2022, Extend Internship Eligibility: Kerala House Surgeon's Association Urges NBE
University Of Lucknow Admission 2022-23: Registration For UG Programmes Begins; Apply By May 31
