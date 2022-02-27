KVS Admission 2022: Class 1 Registration From Tomorrow; Important Points

Image credit: Shutterstock KV admission 2022 registration begins tomorrow (representational)

KVS Admission 2022: The registration process for admission to Class 1 at Kendriya Vidyalayas will begin tomorrow, February 28. Parents can submit registration forms on behalf of their children on kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. The online registration process for KV Class 1 admission will begin at 10 and end at 07 pm on March 21.

“A Child must be 6 years old as on 31st March in the academic year in which admission is sought for Class 1. Child born on 1st April should also be considered,” the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) said.

The first admission list will be published on March 25 and if seats remain vacant, second and third lists will be announced on April 1 and 8.

KV Admission 2022: Documents Required

Parents should keep these documents ready before applying:

Birth certificate for age proof. Proof of relationship for grandchildren of Members of Parliament and PSU employees, KVS employees. Category certificate (SC, ST, etc), if applicable. PwD certificate, if applicable. A certificate of retirement for uniformed Defence employees. Proof of residence.

“Incomplete application forms shall normally be rejected. In case vacancies remain, Principal may allow completion of the form later at his/her discretion,” the KVS said.

“Admission secured on the basis of any wrong certificate shall be cancelled by the Principal forthwith and no appeal against such action of the Principal shall be entertained,” it added.

In case of double shift Kendriya Vidyalayas, each shift will be treated as a separate school for admission. “No change of shift will be permitted. If multiple registration forms are submitted for the same child in the same Kendriya Vidyalaya, only the last application will be considered,” an official statement said.