KVS Admission 2022: Class 1 Registration Begins, Here's How To Apply

KVS Admission 2022: The first admission list for KV Class 1 admission will be published on March 25.

Education | Written By rashi.hardaha | Updated: Feb 28, 2022 11:49 am IST | Source: Careers360

KV admission 2022 registration begins today (representational)

KVS Admission 2022: The registration process for Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) Class 1 admission has started on Monday, February 28. Parents can submit registration forms on behalf of their children on the official website - kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. The online registration process for KV Class 1 admission will continue till March 21, up to 7 pm.

“A Child must be 6 years old as on 31st March in the academic year in which admission is sought for Class 1. Child born on 1st April should also be considered,” the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) said.

The first admission list will be published on March 25 and if seats remain vacant, second and third lists will be announced on April 1 and 8.

Check admission schedule

KVS Admission 2022: Documents Required

Parents should keep these documents ready before applying:

  1. Birth certificate for age proof.

  2. Proof of relationship for grandchildren of Members of Parliament and PSU employees, KVS employees.

  3. Category certificate (SC, ST, etc), if applicable.

  4. PwD certificate, if applicable.

  5. A certificate of retirement for uniformed Defence employees.

  6. Proof of residence.

KVS Admission 2022: How To Apply

Visit the official website - kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Register yourself using required credentials

Filling in admission application form, upload all the required documents and click on submit

Download the KVS admission form for future reference.

KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: Direct Link

“Incomplete application forms shall normally be rejected. In case vacancies remain, Principal may allow completion of the form later at his/her discretion,” the KVS said.

“Admission secured on the basis of any wrong certificate shall be cancelled by the Principal forthwith and no appeal against such action of the Principal shall be entertained,” it added.

In case of double shift Kendriya Vidyalayas, each shift will be treated as a separate school for admission. “No change of shift will be permitted. If multiple registration forms are submitted for the same child in the same Kendriya Vidyalaya, only the last application will be considered,” an official statement said.

