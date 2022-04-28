KVS Admission 2022-23: Kendriya Vidyalaya Shares Revised Schedule For Class 1; Check Important Details

  • Home
The declaration of provisional selection and waitlist of registered candidates is scheduled (1st list) to be released on April 29, 2022

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Apr 28, 2022 12:19 pm IST

KVS revises the admission schedule for Class 1
New Delhi:

KVS Admission List: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, or KVS, has come up with a revised schedule for KVS Admissions 2022-23 for Class 1. The declaration of provisional selection and waitlist of registered candidates is scheduled (1st list) to be released on April 29, 2022, according to the revised schedule. The second list will be out on May 6, 2022 and the third list will be released on May 10, 2022. Apart from that, the school notified that, the declaration of a provisional selection list of candidates as per priority service category for unreserved seats, if any will be done from May 6 to May 17, 2022.

The parents who are looking for KVS Admission 2022-23 notice for their children, can visit the official website kvsangathan.nic.in. The newly revised schedule for Class 1 will be available on the same link.

The extended dates for second notification for offline registrations for admissions to be made under RTE Provisions, SC/ST and OBC (NCL), if sufficient applications are not received in online mode, is May 12 to May 18, 2022. The display of list and admissions will be done from May 23, 2022 to May 30, 2022. The last date of admission for all the Classes except Class 11, is June 30, 2022.

KVS Admission 2022-23 Revised Schedule For Class 1: Direct Link

Meanwhile, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has recently shared the newly revised guidelines for KVS Admission 2022-23 on its official website. These guidelines are eligible for the candidates seeking admission in Class 1 to Class 12.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) KVS Admission
